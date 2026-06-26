Diana Castro Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diana Castro, medical doctor, attorney, and community leader, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, strategic thinking, and breaking self-imposed limitations can create lasting impact and redefine what is possible.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Castro explores why true leadership requires a deep understanding of the communities being served and how multidisciplinary expertise, strategic visibility, and strong networks can drive meaningful change. She also discusses the importance of standing firm in the face of adversity and leveraging influence to create larger-scale impact.Diana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/diana-castro

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