Jim Berlin and UkraineInvest Establish First U.S. Partner Office to Expand American Investment in Ukraine
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Agreement Signed at Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdańsk, Poland, Strengthens U.S.-Ukraine Investment Cooperation
The agreement was signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdańsk, Poland, at a U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC) event and was witnessed by Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.
The New York-based Partner Office will help UkraineInvest build a pipeline of sector-specific investment opportunities, connect U.S. investors with Ukrainian partners, identify strategic business opportunities, and support companies considering investment in Ukraine. The office will also serve as a coordination platform with the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States and other key stakeholders throughout the investment process.
“America has long been known as the land of opportunity, with New York City at the center of global business and finance,” said Jim Berlin. “Today, Ukraine is increasingly becoming another land of opportunity. As a proud American and native New Yorker, I am honored to help make Ukraine more accessible to strategic companies and investors in the United States. Conferences and roundtables help create momentum, but lasting partnerships are built through sustained engagement, trusted relationships, and a long-term commitment.”
Derek Berlin said the new office complements the important work already being done by government and private-sector partners.
“Working alongside the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, the U.S. Embassy team in Kyiv, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council, and many other outstanding partners, this office will provide a permanent point of engagement for American companies exploring opportunities in Ukraine,” he said. “Our goal is to help turn interest into investment and conversations into long-term partnerships.”
The initiative reflects Jim Berlin’s longstanding commitment to Ukraine. As a founding member of the G7 Governments’ Business Advisory Council for Ukraine, he has long advocated for practical commercial engagement and increased private-sector investment. The new Partner Office transforms that commitment into a permanent platform supporting stronger economic ties between the United States and Ukraine.
Logistics Plus has maintained operations in Ukraine for years—including throughout the war—and continues to provide supply chain, logistics, and humanitarian support across the region.
The agreement reflects growing confidence that private-sector investment will play a central role in Ukraine’s long-term economic recovery and reconstruction.
About UkraineInvest
UkraineInvest is Ukraine’s official Investment Promotion Office operating under the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture. The agency works to attract foreign direct investment by connecting international investors with opportunities across infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, technology, manufacturing, and other strategic sectors. UkraineInvest provides complimentary advisory services, facilitates government engagement, and supports companies throughout the investment process—from initial inquiry through project implementation. As Ukraine advances its reconstruction and long-term economic growth, UkraineInvest serves as the primary gateway for international businesses and investors seeking to participate in the country’s future. Learn more at ukraineinvest.gov.ua.
About Berlin Bridges
Berlin Bridges is a networking and strategic advisory company focused on creating meaningful connections between people, ideas, and opportunities. Founded by Jim Berlin after five decades of building businesses, partnerships, and friendships across industries and continents, Berlin Bridges provides strategic introductions, board and advisory engagements, global relationship-building, and community and impact initiatives. Learn more at berlinbridges.com.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
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