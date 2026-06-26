Global Speed Humps And Speed Bumps Market Size Forecast To Cross $1.85 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Speed Humps And Speed Bumps Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Understanding the expanding role of traffic calming devices, speed humps and speed bumps have become essential elements in enhancing road safety and managing traffic flow in urban environments. As cities grow and vehicle numbers rise, these structures are increasingly adopted worldwide to mitigate accidents and improve pedestrian protection. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and trends shaping this important sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Speed Humps and Speed Bumps

The speed humps and speed bumps market has witnessed substantial growth recently and continues to expand. In 2025, the market size is valued at $1.26 billion and is forecast to increase to $1.36 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Several factors contributed to this growth during the past period, such as rising rates of road accidents in urban and residential zones, heightened government enforcement of road safety regulations, the expansion of urban road networks, increased vehicle ownership, and greater traffic density along with the adoption of municipal traffic calming policies.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain this upward trajectory, reaching $1.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. This optimistic forecast is supported by the growing implementation of smart city infrastructure projects, heightened demand for sustainable and recyclable materials used in road safety, ongoing urbanization, suburban road development, and the integration of intelligent transport systems. Additional market trends include expanded use of traffic calming schemes within urban safety programs, rising preference for modular and portable speed humps for temporary traffic management, and the growing incorporation of rubber and recycled material products. Initiatives focusing on pedestrian safety, raised pedestrian crossings, speed tables, and accident reduction are also anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth.

Fundamentals of Speed Humps and Speed Bumps in Traffic Management

Speed humps and speed bumps serve as physical road structures designed to slow down vehicles for safety purposes. These raised pavement sections enforce lower driving speeds, especially in areas where accident risks are high or pedestrian activity is frequent. Their installation plays a crucial role in reducing traffic collisions and enhancing overall safety on streets, particularly in residential neighborhoods, school zones, and busy urban corridors.

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Traffic Congestion as a Major Growth Driver in the Speed Humps and Speed Bumps Market

One of the primary factors fueling market growth is the rise in traffic congestion, which occurs when vehicle volumes exceed road capacities, causing delays and inefficient traffic movement. With the surge in private vehicle ownership, many urban roadways face increasing congestion, leading to slower speeds and heightened accident risks. By managing and regulating vehicle speeds, speed humps and speed bumps help alleviate congestion-related issues and improve safety, particularly in densely populated or high-risk areas. For instance, in June 2025, the UK’s Department for Transport reported that delays on the Strategic Road Network averaged 11.8 seconds per vehicle per mile, an 11.3% increase from the previous year, highlighting worsening traffic congestion. This trend underscores the growing demand for effective traffic calming measures such as speed humps and speed bumps.

Smart City Initiatives Accelerating Market Demand for Speed Humps and Speed Bumps

Another strong market driver is the rise of smart city initiatives, which utilize digital technology and connected systems to optimize urban infrastructure and public services. These initiatives aim to create safer, more efficient, and sustainable cities by leveraging data and innovation. Speed humps and speed bumps contribute to these goals by providing essential traffic calming solutions that lower vehicle speeds in critical urban areas, thus reducing accidents and enhancing pedestrian safety. For example, the Institute of the Americas reported in January 2024 that global smart city spending exceeded $190 billion in 2023, illustrating the scale of investment driving such infrastructure improvements. Consequently, the growth of smart city programs is significantly boosting the demand for speed humps and speed bumps worldwide.

Leading Regions in the Speed Humps and Speed Bumps Market by 2025

In terms of regional market dominance, North America held the largest share of the speed humps and speed bumps market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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