Food Thickeners Market Projected to Hit USD 22,336.8 Million at a 5.6% CAGR by 2031

Food Thickeners Industry

Food Thickeners Market (2022-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Source, Application, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global food thickeners market was valued at $13,085.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22,336.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the starch segment accounted for more than two-thirds of food thickeners market share.Surge in demand for convenience food, rise in disposable income, and the advantages & various functions associated with the use of food thickeners drive the growth of the global food thickeners market. However, fluctuation in prices of food thickeners and high R&D cost associated with their production may restrain the growth of food thickeners market. Contrarily, rise in health consciousness among consumers presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Report (170 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4043 Key Players:Archer Daniels Midland CompanyCargill, IncE. I. DuPont de Nemours and CompanyIngredion IncorporatedKerry Group PlcCP KelcoDarling IngredientsTate & Lyle PLCAshland Specialty IngredientsTIC GumsFood thickeners are used in the food industry to enhance several basic properties of food products such as viscosity, texture, stability, taste, and flavor. Moreover, these substances enhance the appearance of food stuffs and can replace high fat oils &creams in numerous recipes. These are used in a wide range of application to improve texture, food structure, mouth feel, and shelf-life.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/180af9e865478aafad8c901832c4611a Rise in demand for convenience & processed food and consumer inclination toward dietary meals favor the market growth. Further, rise in health consciousness among individuals is expected to deliver a substantial growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, variation in prices and surge in R&D costs associated with the production of food thickeners are projected to impede the food thickeners market growth. In 2021, starch was the leading thickener type segment, as it is the most common food thickener used for soup, sauces, stew, and gravies. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diet and is present in large amount in staple foods such as wheat, potatoes, rice, maize, and cassava.Key Findings of the StudyBy type, the food thickeners industry size of starch segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.By source, plant segment account for nearly 60% of the revenue, followed by animal and microbial.By application, dairy and frozen dairy category is the major category in terms of value; however, beverage is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.Food thickeners market analysis by region indicates that Europe led in terms of the global food thickeners market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the food thickeners market forecast period.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4043 Segment Overview:By TypeStarchProteinHydrocolloidBy SourcePlantAnimalMicrobialBy ApplicationBakeryConfectionerySauces, Dressings, Marinades, & GraviesBeveragesDairy & Frozen DessertsConvenience & Processed FoodTrending Reports:Liquid Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-cheese-market-A74417 Precision Fermentation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/precision-fermentation-market-A53640 Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anhydrous-milk-fat-market-A53446

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