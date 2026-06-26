Single-Use Duodenoscope Market To Reach $1.17 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

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The Business Research Company's Single-Use Duodenoscope Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The single-use duodenoscope market is gaining significant traction as healthcare providers seek safer and more efficient options for endoscopic procedures. With increasing concerns about infections and advancements in medical technology, this market is set to experience notable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and future outlook for this important medical device.

Current Market Size and Expansion of the Single-Use Duodenoscope Market

The market for single-use duodenoscopes has witnessed rapid growth recently. It is projected to rise from $0.59 billion in 2025 to $0.68 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This growth during the historical period is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of bile duct and pancreatic disorders, heightened concerns over hospital-acquired infections related to reusable scopes, wider use of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical methods, and improvements in hospital endoscopy facilities.

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Future Growth Projections for the Single-Use Duodenoscope Market

Looking ahead, the single-use duodenoscope market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $1.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.6%. Factors driving this forecast growth include a rising preference for single-use medical devices to prevent infections, increased healthcare spending and procedural volumes in gastroenterology, advancements in disposable endoscope imaging technology, growth of ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient care, and stricter global regulations aimed at minimizing cross-contamination. Key trends shaping this period include broader adoption of single-use scopes to curb hospital-acquired infections, growing demand for sterile disposable devices in ERCP, expansion of outpatient endoscopy services, and heightened regulatory focus on infection control for reusable instruments.

Understanding the Single-Use Duodenoscope and Its Purpose

A single-use duodenoscope is a sterile, disposable device designed for endoscopic procedures within the duodenum, eliminating the need for cleaning and sterilization after each use. It is predominantly used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile ducts and pancreas. Its primary goal is to reduce infection risks and cross-contamination often associated with reusable duodenoscopes, while ensuring dependable performance and safeguarding patient health.

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Rising Healthcare-Associated Infections as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary factors propelling market growth is the rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). HAIs are infections patients contract during treatment in medical facilities that were not present upon admission. These infections are increasing largely due to the growing use of invasive medical devices, which can introduce pathogens if not properly sterilized. Single-use duodenoscopes address this challenge by eliminating the need for reprocessing, thus minimizing the risk of cross-contamination from inadequately disinfected reusable scopes. For instance, in September 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported that hospital-onset healthcare-associated E. coli infections rose from 6,525 cases in 2022 to 7,881 cases in 2023, highlighting the urgency of infection control measures and supporting the market’s expansion.

Impact of Rising Gastrointestinal Disorders on Market Demand

Another significant factor driving growth is the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, which affect digestion, nutrient absorption, and bowel function. The rise in these conditions is linked to unhealthy eating habits, such as diets high in processed and low-fiber foods, which disrupt gut health. Single-use duodenoscopes play a crucial role in accurately diagnosing and treating bile duct and pancreatic issues while reducing infection risks tied to reusable devices. For example, data from the UK-based IBD Registry showed that by December 2023, the number of individuals diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) exceeded 5,300, representing an increase of over 3,000 members compared to 2022. This growing patient base for gastrointestinal care supports the increased adoption of single-use duodenoscope technology.

Regional Overview Highlighting Market Leadership and Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the single-use duodenoscope market. However, Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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