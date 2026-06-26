Drone Defense System Market Set to Reach USD 16.76 Billion by 2030 at a 26.6% CAGR

Drone Defense System Market Report

Drone Defense System Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by End User, Technology, Application, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Drone Defense System Market by Solution, Application, End User, Platform and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global drone defense system market is expected to reach $16,765.18 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2021 to 2030. This comprehensive report elaborates on the competitive landscape, key market segments, value chain analysis, and technological developments and regulatory trends that are expected to follow between 2021 to 2030. Seek for recognition and use this opportunity to stay ahead of your competitors with the report that ensures you understand opportunities and threats. It considers strategic paradigms through which organizations navigate market opportunities, manage disruptions and create sustained competitive advantage.The report, with a focus on innovation, scalability and future readiness provides decision-makers actionable advice, deep visuals and verified data driven strategies. With unauthorized drone threats surging across military, commercial and civilian airspace, The Drone Defense System Market for detection, jamming and neutralization technologies is growing at an explosive rate.➤ Grab the Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12507 ➤ Drone Defense System Market - Market DynamicsBoom of commercial/military drones ( > 1.5M registered in U.S. alone) creates urgent need for counter-UAS solutions due to airport shutdowns, smuggling as well as terror threats. AI-based detection (radar/RF/EO/IR) and kinetic/non-kinetic neutralization predicted at 30%+ CAGR driven by defense budgets ($100B+ global C-UAS spend) & critical infrastructure protection... airports, stadiums, borders. China/India military modernization drives growth in Asia-Pacific➤ Drone Defense System Market Scope:The market includes detection, tracking, identification and neutralization technologies against rogue UAS threats. 1. The three modes of action will provide in-depth coverage with RF jammers, laser weapons as well as, kinetic interceptors across the military (dominant), government & commercial end-users through ground/airborne platforms. The analysis also traces the value chain through sensor manufacturers, platform operators, and systems integrators while looking at North America (35% share), Asia-Pacific (fastest) and Europe, focusing on among others AI integration, 5G-enabled networks and regulatory evolution.➤ Players Analyzed in the Report:Aaronia AGAselsan ASBlighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.Dedrone, Inc.DroneshieldHensoldtLeonardo S.P.A.Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Rheinmetall AGRinicom Ltd.➤ Regional Analysis:» North America (35% share): Dominance by the U.S. DoD» Europe: NATO C-UAS standardisation (UK, France)» Asia Pacific (32% fastest growth CAGR): China/India military modernization» LAMEA: Border Security Investments (UAE, Israel)➤ LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/17d59f149fa9f2a0247c2fbdb7fd6cba ➤ Highlights of Our Report:In-depth Market Analysis - RF spectrum warfare and laser scaling.Corporate Insights: Spotlights on prime contractors and disruptors.Threat Trends: Swarm attacks and GPS spoofing.Segment Details: By Technology, Application, end-userThere are proper tradeoffs between directed energy versus kinetic technology evaluats.Future Outlook: Systems with autonomous counter-swarm systems by 2030.➤ Key Benefits of the Report:Trends, opportunities & challenges - A data-based deep dive 2021-2030Revenue forecasts by segment/regionCompetitive benchmarking, share analysisRegulatory/innovation impacts (FCC spectrum rules)Strategy frameworks (Porter's, SWOT, PESTEL)New approaches and ultimate disruptions (e.g., hypersonic drone threats)➤ For the Full Report can be purchased at an Alarming Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12507 ➤ Key Reasons to Buy:Details of company details, R&D spend, contract wins on key playersDepicts drivers, restraints (false positives), opportunities, trendsElucidates opportunities across military/commercial segments.➤ Table of Contents:Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force, Objective of Study and Research ScopeChapter 2 : On The Mark Summary - person in general[Chapter 3: Market Dynamics - Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Opportunities]Chapter 4: Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL, Market Entry AnalysisChapter 5: By Solution, Application, Platform, End User, Region 2021-2030Chapter 6 Major manufacturers of the market.Chapter 7: Revenue share, by segments and countriesAppendix, Methodology, Data Source Chapter 8 & 9➤ Key Questions Answered:(1) Who are the key players in the Drone Defense System Industry (2) What is the anticipated market size and growth rate between 2023 to 2031?(3) What segments and geographies will drive growth?(4) What are the biggest challenges and inhibitors to growth?(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape?(6) What are the best strategies for entry, growth and sustainability?𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-services-market 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 3𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-3d-printing-market-A15812

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.