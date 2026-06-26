New Children’s Book ‘A Love That Roars for Two’ Celebrates the Powerful Bond Between Fathers and Their Kids

A Love That Roars For Two Front Cover

Fathers play such an important role in shaping confidence, security and love in a child’s life. This book celebrates those everyday moments of connection that children carry with them forever.” — JonMichael Andujar

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where meaningful family connection matters more than ever, new children’s book ‘ A Love That Roars for Two ’ delivers a touching and unforgettable tribute to the love between a father and his children.Written by Fabian Espinoza and illustrated by JonMichael Andujar, the new release is filled with warmth, heart and emotional resonance. ‘A Love That Roars for Two’ explores the strength, comfort, protection and unconditional support that fathers provide every day, often in quiet but powerful ways. Through engaging storytelling and memorable imagery, the book captures the idea that a father’s love is steady, fearless and enduring.Designed for families to read together, ‘A Love That Roars for Two’ speaks not only to children, but also to dads who want to create lasting moments with their kids.“Fathers play such an important role in shaping confidence, security and love in a child’s life,” Andujar said. “This book was written to celebrate those everyday moments of connection that children carry with them forever.”The book arrives at a time when parenting stories that highlight fathers and emotional connection continue to resonate strongly with families and readers. Discussions across parenting communities have increasingly emphasized the importance of positive father-child relationships and the need for more books that celebrate dads in meaningful and emotionally authentic ways.Daniel Paulin, aka Danny Zzzz , celebrity entertainer and fan favorite from America's Got Talent, praised the book, saying, “I’ve had to read this so many times to my toddler son that I know it by heart. If your kids love dinosaurs, they’ll love this book.”Perfect for bedtime reading, Father’s Day gifts, baby showers, classrooms, and family libraries, ‘A Love That Roars for Two’ is aimed at readers who appreciate heartfelt storytelling centered around family, love and belonging.Published by Cape Town Press , ‘A Love That Roars For Two’ is available at http://alovethatroars.com/

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