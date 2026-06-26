Bleisure Travel Market Trends Point to USD 731.4 Billion Value with 8.9% CAGR by 2032

Bleisure Travel - amr

Bleisure Travel Market (2022 - 2032) By Employee, By Age Group, By Industries, and By Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global bleisure travel market was estimated at $315.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $731.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.The global bleisure travel market is growing due to several factors, such as a rise in demand for work-life balance, digital transformation in the travel industry, and an increase in the number of affordable hospitality services. On the other hand, additional expenditure on travel accommodations and a lack of proper documentation and policies for bleisure travel impede the growth of the market to some extent. However, collaboration with corporations and growing infrastructure are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download PDF Sample : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06357 Emergence of bleisure travel is expected to boost the market growth in the future. Moreover, incorporation of multiple industry such as hospitality, as well as new strategies by companies are expected to promote sustainability and result in the market growth in the upcoming years.A vacation that combines business and pleasure is referred to as a bleisure trip. Bleisure travel, also known as blended travel, is typically business-focused but includes time for leisure activities, typically at the start or end of a work trip and is one of the bleisure travel market trends across the globe. While attending conferences or sales meetings during the week, a businessperson may choose to unwind, go sightseeing, and take in the local culture on the weekend before or after.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/31567523728fc0c583fa336ec8dbbc8c For many professionals, workcations and leisure travel can be a clear advantage because they allow them to take advantage of experiences that might not otherwise be accessible as well as more time to unwind. And since every modern business leader understands the value of employee well-being, business travel no longer has to be solely transactional. Instead, pleasant personal experiences may raise staff morale, foster a positive outlook, and be energizing.Bleisure enables employees to use weekends to unwind and take in the destination they're visiting rather than rushing from travel to workplace. This extra time can ensure that both their personal and professional requirements are satisfied, and it eventually offers them a chance to "recharge" their physical and mental metaphorical batteries. Similar to vacation days, workcations let employees take advantage of much-needed scenery changes while still attending to their work obligations.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06357 The bleisure travel industry is segmented on the basis of employee, age group, industry and region. By employee, the bleisure travel market is classified into executive, middle management, and entry level employee. Depending on age group, the market is categorized into millennial, generation X and others. By industriesindustrytegorized into government and corporate. By region, the market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.By region, Europe garnered the major share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global bleisure travel industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in working-age populations, the increase in disposable income, the presence of more billionaires on the continent, as well as an increase in travel enthusiasts among Europeans, are factors driving the bleisure travel market in Europe. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.Key players in the industry-FareportalBooking HoldingsExpedia Group Inc.Airbnb, Inc.WEXAS TRAVELTravelBankBleisure Travel CompanyBCD GroupFlight Centre Travel Group LimitedTravelPerk S.L.U𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-travel-services-market-A31661 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/incentive-travel-market-A16858

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