Self-Driving Bus Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

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The Business Research Company's Self-Driving Bus Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The self-driving bus market is rapidly evolving as cities worldwide seek smarter, more efficient transportation solutions. Advancements in technology and growing urban challenges are driving innovation in autonomous public transit, making self-driving buses a key focus for future mobility.

Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Self-Driving Bus Market

The market for self-driving buses has experienced significant expansion recently. It is forecasted to increase from $1.2 billion in 2025 to $1.52 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. This historical growth is mainly due to factors such as escalating urban congestion, the rising need for efficient public transport, high operational expenses associated with human-driven bus fleets, a stronger emphasis on road safety, and the limited automation present in current mass transit systems.

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Looking ahead, the self-driving bus market is set to witness even more rapid growth. By 2030, the market size is expected to reach $3.99 billion, driven by a CAGR of 27.2%. Key growth contributors during this period include the expansion of smart city projects and autonomous mobility programs, wider adoption of electric autonomous bus fleets, improvements in AI-powered real-time navigation, increased investment in connected vehicle infrastructure, and heightened demand for sustainable, low-emission transit options. Emerging trends anticipated to shape the market include AI-driven autonomous navigation systems, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication for public transport coordination, smart fleet management technologies, electric autonomous shuttles in urban environments, and sensor fusion technologies enhancing passenger safety.

Understanding the Concept of Self-Driving Buses

A self-driving bus is an autonomous vehicle engineered to carry passengers without the need for a human driver. It relies on a combination of sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to navigate roads, avoid obstacles, and comply with traffic regulations. These buses are designed to enhance public transportation by improving safety, increasing operational efficiency, and providing greater accessibility.

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Key Factors Driving Growth in the Self-Driving Bus Market

One of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the self-driving bus market is the urgent need to reduce traffic congestion. Efforts to alleviate congestion focus on minimizing road overcrowding, streamlining traffic flow, and cutting down delays caused by heavy vehicle density in urban and interurban areas. This need is intensified by rapid urbanization, rising vehicle ownership, and growing city populations that strain existing road and public transit infrastructures.

Self-driving buses contribute to easing congestion by offering high-capacity transport with optimized routing, the ability to operate in platoons, and nearly continuous service with minimal human error. These features improve traffic efficiency by reducing idle times and maximizing public transit usage. For example, in June 2025, data from the United Kingdom Government Digital Service, part of the DSIT, showed that local ‘A’ roads in the UK experienced an average delay of 47.9 seconds per mile compared to free-flow conditions—a 2.4 percent increase from the previous year—highlighting worsening congestion issues that underscore the market’s growth potential.

Leading Regions in the Self-Driving Bus Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the self-driving bus market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a full global perspective on this emerging transportation sector.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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