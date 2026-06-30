Ralph Iantosca Named to Condé Nast Traveler Top Specialists List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Luxury advisor advances conservation-focused travel, expands philanthropic initiatives, and launches a new podcast.

Ralph's Condé Nast Traveler Top Specialist recognition reflects both deep expertise and meaningful purpose in global ecotourism and sustainability” — Randy Yaroch

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Society is proud to announce that luxury safari advisor Ralph Iantosca has been named to Condé Nast Traveler's Top Travel Specialists List for the sixth consecutive year, a rare distinction recognizing sustained excellence in high-end travel design.

The annual list honors a select group of advisors known for exceptional destination expertise, client service, and curated travel experiences. Six consecutive appearances place Iantosca among a small group of consistently recognized leaders in luxury travel.

With a focus on the global ecotourism market, which is projected to grow at roughly 15–16% annually through the next decade, Iantosca is widely known for designing immersive African safari experiences that connect travelers with wildlife, conservation efforts, and local communities.

Turning Travel into Impact

Beyond his advisory work, Iantosca is expanding his impact through The Conservation Corner, an initiative supporting education and career opportunities in tourism and conservation.

One of the program's sponsored students, Daphne, is currently studying tourism at Rwanda Polytechnic while gaining hands-on experience at Volcanoes Safaris Virunga Lodge.

During a recent client trip (June 2–6, 2026), Daphne worked directly with Iantosca's travelers—applying her training in a real-world luxury hospitality setting.

Earlier this year, Iantosca also sponsored her first gorilla-trekking experience, giving her firsthand exposure to one of Rwanda's most important conservation areas.

“Conservation is not only about protecting wildlife and landscapes—it's about investing in people and education,” said Iantosca.

Leadership Perspective

“Ralph's Condé Nast Traveler Top Specialist recognition reflects both deep expertise and meaningful purpose in global ecotourism and sustainability,” said Randy Yaroch, Owner, and CEO of The Travel Society. As traveler demand shifts, sustainability is becoming a central priority—more than 80% of global travelers say sustainable travel is important when planning trips. “His work demonstrates how travel can create long-term impact in the communities it touches."

Expanding the Platform

Iantosca is also extending his influence through “The Expeditionist” podcast, which explores transformational travel and conservation across remote destinations.

Recent episodes include:

• Why Rwanda, Bhutan & Alaska Changed My Life

• Exploring the World's Last Wild Places

• Beyond the Bus Tour: Meaningful, Local Travel Experiences

New episodes are scheduled for ongoing release across major platforms.

About Ralph Iantosca

Ralph Iantosca is a seasoned luxury travel specialist with over three decades of experience designing bespoke, high-end, and adventure-focused journeys for discerning clients. He has traveled to more than 91 countries and is widely recognized for his expertise in African safaris, expedition cruising, and immersive, authentic travel experiences, earning multiple industry awards and accolades. As an independent advisor affiliated with The Travel Society and Virtuoso, he creates innovative, highly personalized itineraries for clients seeking meaningful, memorable travel worldwide.

About The Conservation Corner

Founded by Iantosca, The Conservation Corner supports education, conservation, and workforce development in tourism and hospitality. The initiative is currently expanding its long-term programming and leadership structure.

Learn more: www.theconservationcorner.com

About The Travel Society

The Travel Society is a Virtuoso-affiliated luxury travel host agency based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For over 40 years, the agency has supported independent advisors through partnerships, education, and global travel expertise.

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