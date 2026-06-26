Heartspace Therapy Announces New Chapter Under Sole Ownership in Chelsea, Manhattan

Heartspace Therapy has always been built around the belief that people heal best when they feel genuinely seen, understood, and valued” — Daniel Spence

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartspace Therapy , a therapy practice based in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York, has announced a new chapter in the practice's growth following a leadership transition that places founder Daniel Spence, MA, LMHC, as the sole owner of the organization. The announcement also highlights the continued expansion of the practice's clinical team to meet increasing demand for affirming mental health services across Manhattan.Since opening in January 2021, Heartspace Therapy has provided trauma-informed, LGBTQ+ affirming psychotherapy and relationship counseling for clients throughout New York City. The practice serves individuals, couples, families, and multi-partner relationships from its Chelsea office while supporting clients across neighborhoods including the Flatiron District, NoMad, Greenwich Village, West Village, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen, Gramercy Park, Union Square, East Village, and the Lower East Side.Earlier this year, Heartspace Therapy completed an ownership transition when Spence's business partner departed the organization, making him the sole owner and clinical leader of the practice. At the same time, Heartspace Therapy has continued to invest in growing its team of therapists to ensure clients have access to specialized mental health care that reflects the diverse communities they serve.The therapy practice recently welcomed therapist Sara Beth Clayton, MA, MEd, MHC-LP, to the team and added Sean Bray, MA, MHC-LP, in June 2026. The practice also plans to welcome another therapist later this year as it continues to expand services for clients seeking support with trauma, anxiety, depression, identity exploration, relationship challenges, self-worth concerns, and LGBTQ+ affirming care."Heartspace Therapy has always been built around the belief that people heal best when they feel genuinely seen, understood, and valued," said Daniel Spence, MA, LMHC, Founder and Sole Owner of Heartspace Therapy. "This transition represents an exciting opportunity to continue growing the practice while staying deeply connected to our mission. Bringing new clinicians onto the team allows us to increase access to affirming psychotherapy and mental health services for people throughout Chelsea and neighboring Manhattan communities who may have struggled to find a therapist who truly understands their lived experience."As a therapy practice, Heartspace Therapy has developed a strong reputation for providing inclusive care for LGBTQ+ individuals, BIPOC clients, immigrants, people navigating complex trauma, and those exploring diverse relationship structures and identities. Clients frequently cite the practice's compassionate and collaborative approach as a key factor in their healing process.One client described Spence as exceptionally approachable and empathic, noting that his presence creates a sense of safety and comfort that helps people engage more fully in their personal growth and healing journey. That emphasis on authentic connection remains a defining characteristic of the practice as it enters this next phase.With a growing team and renewed leadership structure, Heartspace Therapy is positioned to serve even more individuals, couples, and families throughout Chelsea, Greenwich Village, Union Square, Hudson Yards, and surrounding Manhattan neighborhoods. The practice remains focused on expanding access to high-quality psychotherapy while maintaining the personalized care that has defined its work since 2021.About Heartspace TherapyHeartspace Therapy is a psychotherapist and mental health service located in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York. Founded in January 2021, the practice provides individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, trauma-informed therapy, and LGBTQ+ affirming mental health services throughout Chelsea, Flatiron District, NoMad, Greenwich Village, West Village, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen, Gramercy Park, Union Square, East Village, and the Lower East Side. Learn more at https://www.heartspace-therapy.com/ or contact the practice directly for additional information.

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