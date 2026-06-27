Montessori Educator Examines the Developmental Role of Risk in Childhood in New Podcast Episode

Edquisitive Montessori students practice fine motor skills with yarn in a curiosity-driven studio

Conversations for the Beginning Years, produced by Edquisitive, explores how everyday parental warnings may affect a young child's confidence and resilience

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new episode of Conversations for the Beginning Years, an early childhood podcast produced by Edquisitive Montessori, examines a habit common to nearly every parent: the frequent use of the phrase "be careful," and what it may communicate to a young child over time.The episode, hosted by Head of Schools Melissa Zamora and founder Sarit, explores the idea that routine cautionary phrases, while well-intentioned, can carry an unintended message. Zamora, a Montessori educator with more than 25 years of classroom experience, emphasizes that the observation is not a criticism of parents, noting that the phrase is nearly universal."Every time we say be careful, we are telling a child something underneath the words," Zamora said. "We are saying the world is dangerous, and you might not be able to handle it. We do not mean that. We mean I love you and I do not want you to get hurt. But that is not what the child hears over and over."The episode makes the case that age-appropriate risk is a component of healthy development rather than its opposite. According to Zamora, experiences such as climbing, jumping, and recovering from minor falls help children build the confidence and resilience that parents consistently say they want for their children."When I was raising my own children, risky play was just play," Zamora said. "Nobody called it anything. They went outside, they climbed the thing that was a little too high, they figured out how to get back down. That figuring-out is the whole point. You cannot hand it to them. They have to earn it themselves, and they only earn it by being allowed to try."Rather than advising parents to withdraw supervision, the episode suggests a brief pause before intervening, allowing a child the opportunity to assess a situation independently. Zamora offers a practical alternative to cautionary phrases: replacing statements such as "be careful" with questions such as "Do you feel safe up there?" or "What's your plan for getting down?" The approach, she explains, returns judgment to the child.Zamora connects the theme to the outdoor learning environments at the Edquisitive Montessori campuses in San Antonio and Boerne, where children are given supervised opportunities to test their own limits."You are not failing when you let them take a risk you can live with," Zamora said. "You are doing one of the most important jobs there is. You are teaching a small person that they are capable. That sticks with them a lot longer than the scraped knee."The full episode is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/5SWFuv7FGnZ7OOcjT38W0V and at edquisitivemontessori.com/conversations.

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