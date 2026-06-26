Influential Women Profiles: Tamma Johnson, CBLC, Certified Biblical Life Coach

WINONA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Federal Service to Faith-Based Coaching, Tamma Johnson Guides Women Toward Personal Transformation, Purpose, and Spiritual GrowthWinona, Texas — Tamma Johnson, CBLC, is a Certified Biblical Life Coach dedicated to helping individuals break old habits, embrace meaningful change, and achieve personal and spiritual growth. Based in Winona, Texas, she has built a multifaceted career spanning federal service, entrepreneurship, and coaching, each chapter reinforcing her commitment to integrity, resilience, and service to others.Tamma’s professional journey began with the Internal Revenue Service, where she was hired more than 26 years ago. Interestingly, her entry into the agency carried a sense of early direction. Her mother later reminded her that, as a high school student, Tamma had once expressed interest in working for the IRS after enjoying tax preparation during a math class. Though she did not actively pursue the role at the time, the opportunity eventually emerged, shaping a career foundation that would later influence her transition into coaching and mentorship.After her tenure with the IRS, Tamma went on to become the owner of Holmes-Isabell Tax Service, which she operated for 11 years. In this role, she provided tax consulting services and specialized in Offers in Compromise, lien and levy resolution, and bankruptcy representation. Working closely with clients navigating financial hardship strengthened her ability to listen, guide, and support individuals through complex and often stressful life circumstances. These experiences became instrumental in developing her coaching philosophy centered on clarity, accountability, and transformation.Today, Tamma has transitioned fully into biblical life coaching, offering remote coaching sessions to clients—primarily women—who are seeking direction, healing, and purpose in their lives. Her work is rooted in faith-based principles and emphasizes breaking cycles of limitation while building confidence and spiritual resilience. Alongside her coaching practice, she also served as a caregiver for her father (before his recent death), balancing professional purpose with personal responsibility in a way that reflects her deeply grounded approach to life and service.Tamma attributes her success to her faith in God and her unwavering determination to persevere through challenges. She credits her mother with instilling foundational life lessons early on, teaching her that accomplishments do not define a person and that consistent hard work leads to progress over time. Her mother also emphasized that life is not bound by a rigid timeline and that persistence ultimately leads individuals to their intended path.Throughout her career, Tamma has prioritized integrity as a guiding principle. She has built a professional reputation based on honesty, accountability, and reliability, consistently ensuring that she follows through on her commitments. For her, trust is not simply a professional value but a personal standard that defines how she engages with clients, colleagues, and community members.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Tamma has received is to pursue work that she genuinely enjoys. Having explored multiple professional paths, she has come to understand that fulfillment is a critical component of long-term success. This perspective now serves as a cornerstone of her coaching philosophy, encouraging others to align their careers and lives with purpose and passion.Tamma also encourages young women entering professional fields to develop resilience in the face of adversity, particularly when encountering sexism or discrimination. She advises women to advocate for themselves, protect their professional integrity, and remain committed to excellence. She believes that strong skills, confidence, and persistence are essential tools for overcoming systemic challenges and advancing in any industry.Tamma identifies ongoing gender-based discrimination as one of the most significant challenges facing women today, both in coaching and in other professional sectors where she has worked, including government service. Despite these challenges, she remains committed to empowering women to rise above barriers and achieve their full potential.Tamma’s core values include honesty, authenticity, and commitment—principles she believes define her both personally and professionally. These values guide her coaching practice and shape the way she supports individuals navigating personal transformation.In addition to her professional work, Tamma is deeply engaged in community service, supporting initiatives in education, civil rights, health, and social action. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Tyler Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, also served on the Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of North East Texas, and co-chaired the Women in Tyler Planning Committee. Outside of her work, she enjoys hiking, painting, and reading, activities that provide reflection, creativity, and renewal.Looking ahead, Tamma Johnson envisions fully dedicating herself to coaching over the next five years, expanding her reach through speaking engagements and full-time client work. Through her continued efforts, she aims to help individuals and communities thrive with integrity, resilience, and purpose.Learn More about Tamma Johnson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tamma-Johnson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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