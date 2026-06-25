Crazed and deranged lunatics have once again exposed their hatred for America with a cowardly, deliberate attack on one of our nation’s most iconic landmarks — the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

President Donald J. Trump was right from the beginning. Fake News hacks and so-called “experts” immediately rushed to mock him, call him a liar, and blame the Trump Administration’s successful renovation instead of the vandals — but they were dead wrong.

Surveillance video captures suspects in the act. Photos and law enforcement reports document deliberate slashes cut through the liner, sides, and coating, as well as fencing and debris thrown into the pool. At least seven individuals have been arrested, seven others have been issued federal citations, and 18 police reports have been filed.

This isn’t random mischief — it’s targeted sabotage by anti-American crackpots who despise a strong, proud, and beautiful country. They cannot build; they can only destroy. They cannot celebrate our heritage; they can only deface it.

National pride will not be surrendered to a handful of deranged anti-American lunatics. Thanks to the Trump Administration’s decisive action, advanced nanobubble ozone technology has already neutralized the algae and repairs to vandalized areas are underway. The Reflecting Pool will yet again be restored to its rightful glory as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

President Trump won’t be deterred from making our Reflecting Pool beautiful.