Montana West Sports Drops Capsule Collections to Celebrate MLB All-Star Game x America's 250th Anniversary

America 250 All Star Game Star Field Series Phillies America 250 All Star Game Capsule Edition

Montana West Sports Drops Two Limited-Edition Collections to Celebrate MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia and America's 250th Anniversary

Star Field Series and Phillies Americana Collection launch ahead of baseball's biggest summer, with matching twillies and limited quantities available now. Go grab them!” — Diana, Sales Manager, Montana West Inc.

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana West Sports , the officially licensed sports bag and accessories brand today announced the launch of two limited-edition collections timed to one of the most historically significant summers in American baseball: MLB All-Star Week 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — the birthplace of the nation, host of America's 250th anniversary celebration, and home of the Philadelphia Phillies.The two collections — the Star Field Series (multi-team) and the Phillies Americana Collection (Phillies-exclusive) — are available now at montanawestsports.com/collections/mlb-all-star-game-collection.The Drop: Two Collections, One Historic SummerThis July, Philadelphia holds two titles at once. It is where the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago — and where the 2026 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 14. Montana West Sports designed both collections to honor that convergence: American history, baseball culture, and Phillies Phandom, all in one drop."A city that already owns two of the biggest stories in American history — independence and Phillies baseball — was suddenly hosting the All-Star Game in the same summer the country turns 250. That overlap felt sacred. We didn't want to make a souvenir. We wanted to make something that felt like it belonged to that moment." Said Michael, chief designer at Montana West Inc.Collection 1: MLB Star Field Series — Multi-Team Flap CrossbodyThe Star Field Flap Crossbody is Montana West Sports' first multi-team geometric fashion bag, released simultaneously across all MLB franchises, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers.The design language is unmistakable. Each bag features an intricate star-cut geometric pattern across the flap — a repeating lattice of hexagonal and diamond shapes die-cut from two-tone leather, revealing a contrasting underlayer beneath. The effect reads like a ballpark diamond field viewed from above, or the stitching of a baseball stretched into an architectural grid. At the center sits the team's official embroidered logo.Each colorway is built in a strict team palette: Dodger blue on white, Yankees navy on silver, Phillies red and navy, Blue Jays powder blue, Tigers navy on orange. The bag carries dual-function straps — a top handle for handheld carry and a detachable crossbody strap for game-day hands-free wear.Collection 2: Phillies Americana Star Collection — Boston Bag, Bucket Bag & WalletThe Phillies Americana Star Collection is a Phillies-exclusive, America 250-themed three-piece set: a Boston Bag, a Bucket Bag, and a matching Wallet — all bearing the official America 250th anniversary commemorative badge.Where the Star Field Series is architectural, the Americana Collection is celebratory. The bags are built in classic red, white, and blue — Phillies colors that double as the colors of the flag — and covered in bold five-pointed stars appliquéd across the body. The Boston Bag features red baseball-stitch detailing along the seams, a structural silhouette with dual top handles, and a removable crossbody strap. The Bucket Bag echoes the star pattern with a cinched drawstring top and red trim. The Wallet closes it out with zip-around functionality and the same all-over star print.Both collections are designed to be styled with Montana West Sports' signature Twilly scarves, available in 2 versions for this drop.AvailabilityShop the full collection online at https://montanawestsports.com/collections/mlb-all-star-game-collection Orders ship nationwide with free shipping on U.S. orders over $99.Citizens Bank Park, PhiladelphiaMontana West Sports will operate a limited pop-up retail presence at Citizens Bank Park during MLB All-Star Week (July 14–20, 2026)About Montana West SportsMontana West Sports is a Dallas-based, officially licensed sports bag and accessories brand dedicated to fans who live and breathe their teams. Founded on the belief that game day is a feeling — not just a date — the brand designs bags and accessories across MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, and NCAA that carry fans passion from the parking lot to the last out. Wear the Game.

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