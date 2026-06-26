Shanice L. Dawson, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Store Manager at Lowe’s in Moultrie, Georgia

MOULTRIE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing from Entry-Level Associate to Award-Winning Retail Leader Through Authentic Leadership and Operational ExcellenceShanice L. Dawson is a seasoned retail professional with 17 years of experience at Lowe’s Companies, Inc., where she has advanced from cashier to her current role as Store Manager. Based in the Greater Albany, Georgia area, she has built a distinguished career rooted in retail operations, inventory management, customer satisfaction, and employee development. Over the past decade, Shanice has become recognized for her ability to lead high-performing teams while maintaining a strong focus on people-first leadership and operational success.Shanice earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Georgia College & State University, where she also competed as a collegiate basketball player and served as a recurring team captain. Her experience in athletics helped shape her leadership philosophy, instilling discipline, accountability, teamwork, and resilience—qualities that continue to define her approach to managing teams in a fast-paced retail environment.Throughout her career at Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Shanice has demonstrated consistent commitment to professional excellence and mentorship. She prioritizes building strong, capable teams through intentional hiring, hands-on training, and daily coaching. Her leadership style emphasizes developing employees not only for success within the store, but also for long-term career and personal growth. She is widely recognized for fostering environments where associates feel supported, valued, and empowered to perform at their best.Her leadership philosophy is grounded in authenticity, integrity, and leading by example. Shanice believes that effective leadership requires consistency between words and actions, and she strives to model the standards she expects from her teams. This approach has enabled her to guide her store to strong performance outcomes while maintaining a positive and collaborative workplace culture.Shanice’s dedication and results-driven leadership have earned her notable recognition, including being named Manager of the Year for Region 3, District 1222. She approaches every challenge with energy, focus, and a growth-oriented mindset, viewing obstacles as opportunities for improvement and innovation. Her ability to balance operational demands with team development has positioned her as a respected leader within her organization and community.Shanice attributes her success to the example set by her parents, who worked diligently for more than three decades. Watching her mother and father navigate demanding work schedules while supporting their family instilled in her a deep understanding of perseverance, responsibility, and work ethic. Their consistent encouragement and willingness to allow their children to learn through both success and failure helped shape her resilience and self-confidence.A defining influence in Shanice’s career has been the belief that hard work is essential to achieving one’s goals. Her parents reinforced the importance of effort, discipline, and self-belief, values she continues to carry into her leadership today. She credits this foundation as a key driver of her professional achievements and personal growth.Shanice also emphasizes the importance of continuous development and avoiding complacency. One of the most impactful pieces of career advice she has received is to never become too comfortable in any role. She believes that growth requires embracing discomfort, pushing beyond limitations, and consistently striving for improvement. According to Shanice, there is always more to learn, achieve, and contribute, and settling into comfort can limit long-term potential.In addition to her leadership in retail operations, Shanice is a strong advocate for women in leadership. She encourages women to recognize their capabilities, pursue advancement opportunities, and support one another in professional environments. Reflecting on her early career experiences, she notes that women were often underrepresented in management roles. This inspired her to actively promote and mentor women within her teams, helping them build confidence and pursue leadership positions.She believes that collaboration and mutual support among women are essential to long-term progress. While acknowledging the value of mentorship from all colleagues, Shanice emphasizes the importance of women uplifting each other and working collectively toward shared success rather than competition or division.Shanice also identifies key challenges in today’s retail environment, including workforce engagement and employee retention in a post-pandemic landscape. She notes that maintaining motivation, building strong work habits, and fostering accountability are ongoing priorities. Additionally, operating in a smaller market presents the challenge of balancing strong customer relationships with the need for continued business growth and expansion.Despite these challenges, Shanice remains focused on motivating teams, strengthening workplace culture, and aligning employees with organizational goals. She is committed to helping associates understand their roles within the broader success of the business while encouraging accountability and pride in their work.At the core of her leadership approach are the values of authenticity, integrity, and self-awareness. Shanice believes that every individual brings unique strengths and should embrace their identity without compromise. She strives to lead authentically in all aspects of her life, encouraging others to do the same while using their individuality as a foundation for success.Through her leadership at Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Shanice L. Dawson continues to demonstrate that effective management is built on people-first values, consistent development, and a commitment to leading with integrity and purpose.Learn More about Shanice L. Dawson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Shanice-Dawson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.