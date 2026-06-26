Refrigerant For Automotive Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $3.09 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Refrigerant For Automotive Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive industry is witnessing a growing focus on enhancing passenger comfort and vehicle efficiency, which is significantly boosting the demand for refrigerants used in vehicle air conditioning systems. These refrigerants play a vital role in maintaining cabin temperature and ensuring optimal thermal management within vehicles. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping the refrigerant for automotive market.

Refrigerant for Automotive Market Size and Growth Forecast

The refrigerant for automotive market has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.25 billion in 2025 to $2.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This expansion during the past period has been driven by a rise in global vehicle production, the widespread use of automotive air conditioning systems, growing consumer demand for comfortable cabin environments, the dominance of high-performance hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants, and the growth of automotive servicing and aftermarket maintenance sectors.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The anticipated growth is fueled by stricter environmental regulations targeting refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP), a rapid increase in electric vehicle adoption, greater emphasis on energy-efficient thermal management, advancements in low-emission refrigerant technologies, and the rise of climate-friendly manufacturing standards. Key trends include a shift toward low-GWP refrigerants for automotive HVAC systems, rising use of hydrofluoroolefin-based refrigerants in passenger vehicles, increased demand for efficient cooling in electric vehicles, regulatory efforts to phase out high-GWP hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants, and the growth of eco-friendly and natural refrigerant alternatives, especially in commercial vehicles.

Understanding Refrigerants for Automotive Air Conditioning

Automotive refrigerants are specialized chemical substances used within vehicle air conditioning systems to absorb and release heat, thereby cooling the interior cabin. These refrigerants work by cycling between liquid and gaseous states under different pressure conditions. They are engineered to perform efficiently within the specific temperature and pressure ranges typical of automotive HVAC systems, while ensuring stability and safety throughout operation.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Refrigerant for Automotive Market

The rising sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles play a crucial role in expanding the refrigerant for automotive market. Passenger vehicles are primarily designed for personal transport, whereas commercial vehicles facilitate the movement of goods and passengers for business purposes. This growth is closely linked to increasing urbanization, which leads to larger cities, more employment opportunities, higher incomes, and consequently, greater demand for both personal mobility and goods transportation. Refrigerants are essential for efficient air conditioning and thermal management in these vehicles, helping maintain comfortable cabin environments and protecting vehicle components from overheating. For instance, in April 2024, the Serbian Association of Vehicle and Parts Importers reported that 93.55 million vehicles (including cars and light commercial vehicles), with 67.13 million being passenger vehicles, were produced globally in 2023, up from 84.83 million in 2022. This upward trend in vehicle production directly supports growth in the refrigerant market.

Asia-Pacific’s Leading Position in the Refrigerant for Automotive Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for refrigerants used in automotive applications and is also expected to be the swiftest growing region over the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments and regional differences shaping this market.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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