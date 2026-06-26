OLIVIA Reclaims Her Crown with Defiant New Anthem “Shining Girl”

Olivia - Shining Girl

Olivia's defiant new single, Shining Girl, is unapologetic.

Shining Girl is my letter to the industry—an anthem about owning your path, turning doubt into power, and proving you don’t need permission to rise.” — OLIVIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop artist OLIVIA is set to shake up the music landscape with her highly anticipated new single, “ Shining Girl ,” dropping worldwide on June 26th, 2026.“Shining Girl” is a personal, unapologetic letter to the music industry . Delivering a triumphant, defiant mood with a hint of sass, the track chronicles a journey from being slept-on to standing tall on a self-made stage. It reframes doubt as fuel, celebrating independence, ownership, and real-world success.Fusing infectious pop with rich R&B textures and world music influences, the track delivers a cinematic, stadium-ready energy. "Shining Girl is my letter to the industry—an anthem about owning your path, turning doubt into power, and proving you don’t need permission to rise.” — OLIVIAThe core message is clear: If the industry won’t crown you, you crown yourself—one gem of light at a time.Single Details:• Release Date: June 26th, 2026• Genre: Pop / R&B / World Music• Availability: All major streaming platforms.Media Contact: ChaseColumbia Films Managementchase@columbiafilmsinc.com800-531-3238 ext 701

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