OLIVIA Reclaims Her Crown with Defiant New Anthem “Shining Girl”
Olivia's defiant new single, Shining Girl, is unapologetic.
“Shining Girl” is a personal, unapologetic letter to the music industry. Delivering a triumphant, defiant mood with a hint of sass, the track chronicles a journey from being slept-on to standing tall on a self-made stage. It reframes doubt as fuel, celebrating independence, ownership, and real-world success.
Fusing infectious pop with rich R&B textures and world music influences, the track delivers a cinematic, stadium-ready energy. "Shining Girl is my letter to the industry—an anthem about owning your path, turning doubt into power, and proving you don’t need permission to rise.” — OLIVIA
The core message is clear: If the industry won’t crown you, you crown yourself—one gem of light at a time.
Single Details:
• Release Date: June 26th, 2026
• Genre: Pop / R&B / World Music
• Availability: All major streaming platforms.
Media Contact: Chase
Columbia Films Management
chase@columbiafilmsinc.com
800-531-3238 ext 701
Chase
Columbia Films Management
+1 800-531-3238 ext. 701
chase@columbiafilmsinc.com
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