Influential Women Showcases Tina Minozzi: Managing Director At Ernst & Young

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Excellence in International Tax Planning, Quantitative Analysis, and Global Compliance for Nearly Three DecadesNew York, New York — Tina Minozzi is a senior international tax professional and Managing Director at Ernst & Young, where she has built a distinguished, nearly three-decade career in international tax planning, quantitative analysis, and global compliance. Since joining the firm in 1997, she has earned a reputation for embracing complex challenges and pursuing diverse opportunities that have expanded her expertise far beyond a traditional tax career path.With more than 36 years of professional experience, Tina has developed a broad and multifaceted background spanning forensic accounting, international compliance software development, and large-scale global tax planning and compliance. Her willingness to step into new and evolving areas of the profession has enabled her to build a unique depth of knowledge that distinguishes her within the international tax field. Rather than viewing herself solely as a tax practitioner, Tina identifies as an international quantitative professional, integrating advanced analytical capabilities with strategic tax planning expertise.Tina earned her Undergraduate Degree in Finance from Fordham University, followed by advanced studies in Accounting and Taxation. She also completed leadership training through a program at Harvard University, further strengthening her leadership capabilities and strategic decision-making skills. Over the course of her career at Ernst & Young, she has led and contributed to high-performing teams, including work with the firm’s international tax quantitative group, and today she manages large multinational client accounts while ensuring the delivery of exceptional client service and technical precision.Throughout her career, Tina has consistently chosen to pursue opportunities that challenged her to grow. This intentional approach has shaped a professional journey defined by continuous learning and adaptability. Entering the accounting and tax industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s, she often found herself in environments where few women held senior leadership positions. Rather than conforming to traditional expectations, she embraced her individuality and remained authentic in her professional identity, carrying herself with confidence and a distinctive personal style that reflected her personality and independence.A pivotal influence in Tina’s early career was Dr. Walter O’Connor, who recognized her potential during her academic journey at Fordham University. When she was awarded a full scholarship for graduate studies in tax and accounting, Dr. O’Connor encouraged her to embrace her uniqueness, noting that the profession needed her “effervescence.” Although Tina initially viewed her background as a potential limitation, his mentorship helped her reframe it as a defining strength. His guidance and belief in her abilities left a lasting impact on her career philosophy and professional confidence.Tina also reflects on the importance of mentorship, representation, and historical awareness within the profession. She emphasizes that as time passes, the contributions of women who helped break barriers in accounting and finance can sometimes be overlooked. She strongly advocates for continued recognition of those pioneers and encourages younger generations of women to understand the progress that has been made, while remaining aware of the work still needed to achieve full equity in leadership roles.Tina notes that when she first entered the profession, women were significantly underrepresented, particularly in senior roles such as partner, director, or executive leadership positions. Today, while progress has been made, she believes it remains essential to continue supporting and educating emerging professionals about both the history and the ongoing evolution of the industry.Looking ahead, Tina identifies rapid technological advancement—particularly the rise of artificial intelligence and automation—as one of the most significant challenges and opportunities in international tax and finance. She emphasizes the importance of staying current with emerging tools and systems to better serve clients and maintain excellence in an increasingly complex global environment.Beyond her technical expertise, Tina is widely respected for her leadership values, which center on integrity, kindness, and understanding. She strives to bring these principles into every aspect of her professional and personal life. She also encourages professionals to treat colleagues and clients with the same respect and care they would extend to family members, reinforcing a culture of empathy and accountability in the workplace.Through her leadership at Ernst & Young, Tina Minozzi continues to shape the future of international tax practice while serving as a role model for authenticity, resilience, and excellence in global finance.Learn More about Tina Minozzi:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tina-Minozzi Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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