Durbin Statement On The Fourth Anniversary Of The Dobbs Ruling

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on the fourth anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Today marks four years since the Supreme Court erased the constitutional right to abortion—a right that Americans had relied on for nearly five decades. It is astonishing that in America today, women have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers did. But the fight is not over. I, along with my Democratic colleagues, will continue to push back against harmful partisan policies that put women’s health and autonomy at risk.”

As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Biden Administration, Durbin held a hearing in March 2024 entitled “The Continued Assault on Reproductive Freedoms in a Post-Dobbs America.” The hearing examined the continued and devastating fallout since Dobbs. The hearing followed two previous hearings the Committee held, under Durbin’s leadership, on reproductive freedoms since Roe was overruled—one in July 2022, days after the Dobbs decision, and one in April 2023.

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