Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Decision To Limit Judicial Review Of TPS Decisions, Allowing Trump Administration To End TPS For Syrians And Haitians
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after today’s Supreme Court decision that allows the Trump Administration to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Syrian and Haitian nationals:
“The Trump Administration just got the greenlight to terminate TPS without any judicial review to ensure that Trump officials followed the TPS statute, paving the way for this Administration to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants to countries where they are not safe.
“Immigrant families are our neighbors, and they shouldn’t have to live in fear while their futures are decided by anti-immigrant extremists in Washington.
“It’s up to Congress to finally deliver the bipartisan immigration reform the American people are calling for.”
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