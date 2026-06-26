The James T. Woods Act Fights Online Child Exploitation That’s Sweeping the Nation

BUTLER COUNTY, IOWA – Online child exploitation, sextortion and violent online criminal networks like ‘764,’ which coerce children into violent or suicidal acts, are sweeping the nation, impacting children across all 50 states.

Each of the 56 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field offices are involved in tracking and investigating cases of online child exploitation. However, due to antiquated federal laws, prosecutors are forced to rely on a patchwork of statutes that fail to properly penalize violent predators. The lack of laws on the books has emboldened abusers and allowed some of the worst offenders – involved in deadly sextortion and violent online criminal networks – to skate by with lighter sentences.

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Dick Durbin’s (D-Ill.) James T. Woods Act – recently attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – would criminalize sextortion and the coercion of children into harming themselves or others, including by violent online groups. The widely supported, bipartisan bill would also modernize federal sentencing laws, giving law enforcement and prosecutors the tools they need to secure justice for families across the nation.

Kids in every state in the nation are being harmed or killed as a result of online child exploitation. Read local coverage from all 50 states exemplifying why the James T. Woods Act is must-pass legislation.

ALABAMA

CBS 42 | Helena Police investigate threat made to child by group FBI dubs a ‘violent online network’

“A violent online group known as 764 has found its way into Alabama homes… The FBI says the victims are blackmailed to send in nude photos or videos of themselves or others, post self-harm videos, and, in some cases, livestream their suicide.”

ABC 33/40 | Florida man sentenced to 50 years for Alabama sextortion scheme involving minors

“Investigators said Brown used social media accounts beginning in December 2020 to pose as a teenage girl and communicate with males between the ages of 15 and 23. Authorities said Brown exchanged sexually explicit images and videos with victims before threatening to share the material with their friends and family unless they complied with additional demands.”

ALASKA

KTUU | Alaska teens targeted by deadly sextortion scams as FBI warns of rising threat

“Alaska teenagers are being targeted by a surging form of online blackmail called sextortion… The FBI says the crime is increasing across the state, with predators using fake profiles and gaming platforms to trap victims. Nationwide, more than 20 minors have died by suicide after being blackmailed by criminals who threatened to expose intimate photos unless their demands were met.”

ARIZONA

Arizona’s Family | Tucson case first in nation to pursue federal terrorism charges against member of 764

“Behind closed doors from his keyboard in Tucson, detectives say he went by the name ‘Convict,’ targeting kids as young as 11 in the U.S. and overseas. Agents say he blackmailed them to carve his name into their bodies, kill their pets and live stream acts of extreme violence.”

KOLD | FBI warns sextortion threatens more teen male suicide

“The usual scenario is that of a young man… who thinks a beautiful woman is chatting him up online, but really it’s another man who is overseas and getting the teen to send explicit photos or videos… That’s when the predator blackmails the teen to send money, or the images will be sent to the teen’s contacts or posted online. Edwards said that he gets two to five such cases in southern Arizona each week.”

ARKANSAS

Arkansas Democrat Gazette | Sextortion cases on rise in Arkansas as blackmailers target teens

“Cases of sextortion – conning teens to share explicit images online and then using the images for blackmail – have so far this year already passed the number of incidents reported in the state in 2024… The cases reported to the FBI involve Arkansans all over the state.”

CALIFORNIA

ABC 7 | '764' threat: FBI says predators targeting kids on video games, social media in Bay Area and beyond

“There's a warning for parents from the head of the San Francisco FBI, Sanjay Vimani, about an international network of predators called ‘764’ that's using seemingly innocent video games to target children in the most violent and gruesome ways. ‘There are victims here in the Bay Area that are getting targeted.’”

KTLA | 4 arrested in ‘sextortion’ scam tied to California teen’s suicide

“Four men from Ivory Coast, a West African country, have been arrested some three years after a 17-year-old boy caught in a ‘sextortion’ scam took his own life, federal officials announced.”

COLORADO

KOAA News 5 | FBI warns of an escalating 764 threat leading young girls to hurt themselves

“The FBI is warning local law enforcement and schools about a disturbing trend that’s sweeping the nation and targeting our kids… One of the groups behind this activity is called 764.”

The Denver Post | Aurora man takes plea deal in child ‘sextortion’ case, receives deferred sentence

“An Aurora man received a deferred sentence after he took a deal and pleaded guilty in a child ‘sextortion’ case that targeted middle and high schoolers… the anonymous account obtained dozens of explicit photographs of students and sold the uncensored versions, or forced students to pay to have their photos removed.”

CONNECTICUT

Hartford Courant | An online extremist group is targeting children in CT. Here’s where you can learn more

“The 764 network, which was founded in 2021, is ‘an extensive, decentralized, online criminal network that primarily exploits vulnerable children through computer games and other online platforms’… ‘Unfortunately, we have already had incidents here in Connecticut,’ said Rep. Kavros-DeGraw.”

NBC Connecticut | State officials urge parents to stay vigilant against online exploitation threats

“Connecticut officials are warning parents about dangerous online groups that exploit and manipulate young people through social media, chat apps and gaming platforms… Evan Allard, director of the Connecticut Intelligence Center, said the threat is growing. ‘They seek sextortion.’”

DELAWARE

Delaware Online | 4 Delaware men indicted in an international 'sextortion' and money laundering scheme

“Four Delaware men have been recently charged with international ‘sextortion’ and a money laundering scheme targeting thousands of people throughout the United States, Canada and United Kingdom that federal authorities said netted them nearly $2 million.”

FLORIDA

WINK | Southwest Florida parents warned about "764" extremist network

“The FBI is warning parents about a sharp increase in activity from an extremist group called ‘764’ that targets minors online… There are hundreds of current cases in the U.S. This is a problem right here in Southwest Florida.”

WFLA | Florida man gets life in prison for sextortion scheme involving more than 50 children: DOJ

“Roseberry operated a scheme to extort, intimidate and threaten children into producing child sex abuse material... Roseberry would impersonate a woman and coerce victims he identified on social media into producing sexually explicit images and videos… Roseberry would then use the images and videos to extort the victims into producing increasingly perverse content.”

GEORGIA

CBS Atlanta | FBI warns of rise in "764" online extremist network targeting children nationwide as cases surface in Atlanta

“Federal authorities are sounding the alarm over a disturbing rise in cases tied to a shadowy online network known as ‘764,’ with investigators now tracking incidents in metro Atlanta… police say they are currently investigating five potential cases connected to ‘764’ within the city, while the FBI reports 50 credible tips statewide.”

HAWAII

Hawaii News Now | FBI arrests Hilo teen who allegedly created online group promoting child porn, self-harm

“Following a seven-month investigation, the FBI has arrested a Hilo teen who claims to be the founder of an online group that promotes child sexual abuse and self-harm… Limkin also admitted to creating the online group called ‘Cultist’ which focused on specific behaviors, such as promoting child pornography, child exploitation, sexual extortion, trafficking and self-harm of minors.”

KHON | What to do if you’ve been sextorted

“In Hawaii, we see this affecting teens, military members, professionals and tourists alike.”

IDAHO

Idaho News 6 | Idaho Attorney General warns of online predators targeting children through gaming apps

“764 reportedly targets children between the ages of nine and 17 into sharing explicit images or engaging in self-harming behavior… In April, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 15 separate reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected sextortion activity in the state.”

KBOI | Lewiston schools, county prosecutor warn families as sextortion cases involving kids grow

“The Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office are warning families about a growing number of sextortion cases involving local children.”

ILLINOIS

KIVI | Chicago FBI warning parents about violent online group ‘764’ targeting teens on social media

“The FBI says there has been a rise in the number of cases and victims involving 764 members. They are a violent online network the bureau says is targeting teens in Chicago and around the world.”

KHQA | Sextortion cases on the rise; how to keep kids safe online

“FBI Special Agent Jake Griffin tells Tri-State Trusted News that in Central Illinois, the number of child victims is on the rise. Extremist groups such as Network 764 find kids to be easier targets in cases involving sextortion.”

INDIANA

WKRC | 'It's happening here': Tri-State police warn parents of rise in teen sextortion cases

“A warning from police here in this southeastern Indiana city is putting a spotlight on a growing threat facing teens: sextortion, a scheme in which a minor is tricked into sharing intimate or nude photos and then blackmailed for money. Lawrenceburg police issued the warning… after two incidents involving teens in town in the last two weeks.”

IOWA

KIMT | Cerro Gordo County teens targeted for sextortion

“The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office is warning parents about a sextortion scheme targeting local teens… Deputies say when the victims send the photos, the other person then demands gift card information or they will post the pictures of the victims on social media.”

KANSAS

KCTV | FBI: Violent extremists recruiting Kansas City children through online games

“The FBI is warning parents about a violent extremist network actively recruiting children in the Kansas City area through online games and apps... ‘Just like our offices nationally, we have seen a rise in [nihilistic violent extremism] activity,’ Ramsey said. ‘We have seen nihilistic violent extremism activity on both sides of the state line.’”

The Topeka Capital-Journal | After child's suicide, FBI believes sextortion scheme is targeting Kansas youths

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes a sextortion scheme is targeting youths in Kansas and has already led to a child's death... The FBI also believes it is part of a bigger ‘continuing effort to undertake sextortion schemes against minors in the District of Kansas and elsewhere.’”

KENTUCKY

WHAS11 | ‘Yours is up next'; Parents fear new online scam will kill more Kentucky kids as FBI warns of growing threat

“Right now, online predators are taking aim at teens in Kentucky and southern Indiana… [FBI Louisville Supervisory Special Agent Ian Brock] said sextortion is the fast-growing threat against Kentucky’s kids, citing at least two new cases reported every week, and warns every child is at risk.”

LOUISIANA

Louisiana Radio Network | FBI warns of rise in “sextortion” schemes targeting minors

“According to the FBI, there has been a disturbing rise in sextortion schemes targeting children in the Monroe, Alexandria, and Shreveport areas. The FBI says it has received several reports of predators posing as children and coercing minors into sending them sexually explicit materials for the purpose of extorting money from them.”

MAINE

WABI | MIAC, FBI warn about violent online group ‘764' targeting children

“A new warning tonight from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in collaboration with the Maine Information and Analysis Center: a network of violent predators may be trying to target your children online… These ‘764’ extremists, along with other violent online networks, are preying on teens.”

News Center Maine | Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office warns of 'sextortion' scams

“Investigators with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office are issuing a warning for teens and their parents concerning ‘sextortion scams.’ In many cases, it happens when an individual shares explicit photos with someone they think they can trust online, and then that person uses those photos as a form of blackmail.”

MARYLAND

WBFF | FBI probes Maryland cases tied to 764 extremist network, warns of online dangers for kids

“Baltimore Supervisory Special FBI Agent Nick DeGeorge says nationwide, the FBI is investigating more than 350 cases connected to the 764 network, with more than a dozen of them here in Maryland.”

MASSACHUSETTS

MassLive | What to know about 764, an ‘emerging threat’ targeting children in Mass.

“About a year ago, the FBI warned of ‘a sharp increase in activity’ in the U.S. by 764 … At least one Massachusetts minor has been a target… and at least one Bay Stater has been arrested in connection with crimes tied to his membership in such a group.”

The Herald News | PA man arrested for alleged 'sextortion' of Somerset minor via social media

“For the second time this week, the Somerset Police Department has arrested a suspect in a child enticement case… for the alleged “sextortion” of a Somerset minor through social media platforms.”

MICHIGAN

WJRT | Flushing Township police warn parents about 764 predator network

“The Flushing Township Police Department is warning parents about a network of online predators known as ‘764’ that targets children and teens on various gaming platforms and social media apps.”

WXYZ | 'Often it's never reported.' Parents warned of growing financial sextortion targeting teens

“Jordan DeMay was a Marquette High School senior who was an honor roll student and homecoming king… After being manipulated into sending a nude photo, the perpetrators demanded $1,000, threatening to share the image with his friends and family. Within just six hours of the initial contact, Jordan took his own life.”

MINNESOTA

The Minnesota Star Tribune | How the sextortion scourge terrorizes teens in Minnesota and beyond

“[Bobbi Jo] Pazdernik worked as an undercover narcotics detective for 18 years before shifting to the [Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)] predatory crime section. The surge in tips of suspected child exploitation to her St. Paul office each year is astounding: a 2,000% increase over the past decade.”

MISSISSIPPI

WHBQ | FBI, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warn of online terrorist group

“Parents in Marshall County, Mississippi, are being warned of a satanic, neo-Nazi terrorist group that is targeting children online. The group is called ‘764’ and, according to the FBI, makes contact with children through social media and online games, then encourages them to hurt themselves and others.”

WLBT | Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme

“A Starkville father has revealed that his son’s suicide was the result of sextortion… Brian said that individuals from Nigeria extorted money from his son… He said the perpetrators threatened to share the video if they did not receive any money from him.”

MISSOURI

Missourinet | FBI says online networks are targeting young and vulnerable Missourians to commit violent acts

“The FBI is warning the public of a sharp increase in activity by a group known as ‘764’ and other violent online networks that are strategically targeting young and vulnerable people, including in Missouri...”

MONTANA

NonStop Local | Montana AG urges parents to talk to kids about online dangers this June

“The department also said sextortion had been rising in Montana. Officials described those cases as situations where predators pressured victims to send explicit images and then used those images to demand money or force other actions.”

NEBRASKA

KETV | FBI Omaha says disturbing online network targets children

“A group of online actors is trying to coerce young people into doing disturbing acts and sharing it on the internet. Local authorities say it's happening in the Nebraska/Iowa region… ‘Sending sexual images, producing child sex abuse material, or even self-harm or suicide,’ is how FBI Agent Eugene Kowel describes the content 764 encourages.”

KETV | Warning for parents: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seeing increase in sextortion cases involving kids

“The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said it's seeing an uptick in sextortion cases involving kids. Authorities said there have been at least two cases in the past month just before school started.”

NEVADA

KTNV | Teens targeted by a violent online network: What parents need to know about '764.'

“Officials are concerned about a network of violent predators using social media to target teenagers across the country, even in Nevada. Kids as young as nine are being pushed into violent and sexual behavior, such as self-harm, graphic pornography and suicide.”

KRNV | Sextortion cases targeting children surge in Northern Nevada

“The number of sextortion cases targeting children is on the rise both nationally and in Northern Nevada, with predators exploiting kids for money and pornographic content online… this has led to tragic outcomes, including the loss of young lives.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE

WMUR | Dozens arrested in crackdown on internet crimes against children

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that dozens of arrests have been made as part of an effort to crack down on those who commit crimes against children online… The announcement coincided with a public event at the Pelham Police Department Wednesday…on groups like ‘764,’ a violent online extremist network.”

NEW JERSEY

WRNJ | Blairstown police warn parents about emerging online extremist group targeting children

“Blairstown police are warning parents about a dangerous online movement targeting children and teens following reports of possible incidents in Warren County… the group, known as ‘764,’ has emerged in recent years as a form of online exploitation involving extremist ideology and harmful manipulation of vulnerable youth.”

NJ.com | N.J. going after ‘sextortion’ as parents sound alarm on predators who target minors on social media

“She was a victim of sexual extortion – commonly known as sextortion – where minors, and even adults, fall prey to seemingly friendly people through apps on their smartphones who convince them to send [illicit] images. Once an image is sent, the predator usually demands more images or cash.”

NEW MEXICO

KOB | 4 Investigates: FBI warns parents of ‘764’ group targeting children

“The FBI is warning parents of an online extremist network known as 764, which targets children. The FBI says 764 uses manipulation, fear, blackmail and violence to groom children online across the country, including in New Mexico.”

NEW YORK

WTEN | What is 764? Albany FBI describes dangerous online network targeting kids

“[T]he FBI shared more details about the secrets of this vast online ring called 764… There are currently hundreds of active investigations across the globe, including right here in Albany.”

Greater Long Island | Long Island man blackmailed minors for explicit images, pleads guilty in federal court

“A Long Island man… obtained explicit images and videos by impersonating Snapchat customer support… then allegedly threatened to release the material to victims’ friends and family unless they provided additional explicit content or payments.”

NORTH CAROLINA

WTVD| FBI sounds alarm on online '764' Network targeting kids in NC, calls it 'modern day terrorism'

“The FBI now refers to 764 as a ‘new form of modern-day terrorism’ that targets children online. ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson confirmed with the FBI that there are victims in North Carolina.”

WCNC | 'Sadistic' predators target children in new horrifying online scheme, FBI says

“Charlotte-based agents say sextortion is now taking on a new form, with predators convincing victims to physically harm themselves. One of the ring leaders was arrested in North Carolina earlier this year.”

NORTH DAKOTA

KFYR | Child sexual abuse material reports surging in North Dakota as investigators, prosecutors work to keep up

“The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation received 2,698 cyber tips related to child sexual abuse material in 2025. That’s more than 1,100 more tips than the year before, and a staggering increase from just 166 tips in 2016.”

Inforum | North Dakota teen dies by suicide after being victim of international sextortion crime

“A North Dakota teenager is dead following an international sextortion crime…the suspects convinced the teen that they were a 20-year-old woman from Montana named Emily Thompson and convinced the teenage victim to send them a video and photographs of ‘a private, intimate, or sexual act,’ the release said. At that point, the suspects extorted the victim and told him to pay them money, or they would release the material.”

OHIO

WOIO | FBI warns parents of violent extremists targeting children and teens online under name ‘764’

“Children and teens have been self-harming, even setting themselves on fire in some instances, following directions online from a network of violent extremists called ‘764.’ Then these predators are demanding that the victims send them photos and videos of it all. 19 Investigates spoke with the FBI about what parents need to know and what they’re seeing right here in northeast Ohio.”

WOIO | Streetsboro mother speaks in front of U.S. Senate Commitee after her child dies a victim of sextortion

“In November of 2022, James sent a compromising video of himself to who he thought was a woman he trusted online. The criminal demanded $300 from James in order to stop them from sending the video. According to Woods, James received around 200 messages in less than 24 hours threatening the child. When the threatening messages became too much to bear, James took his own life.”

OKLAHOMA

KOCO | Oklahoma Chronicle: FBI sees massive increase in children being targets of sextortion

“Some of the scariest risks our kids face are the ones parents don’t know about until it’s too late. One of those is sextortion, where a scammer typically convinces their victims to send them compromising pictures or videos and then uses those to blackmail them… The FBI says the cases of sextortion are on the rise in Oklahoma and across the country.”

OREGON

KPTV | Oregon cracks down on online child exploitation as sextortion cases surge

“’Someone pretends to be of like age and starts chatting… then they start asking for explicit images. Once they receive those, it very quickly turns into blackmail.’ [Mark Williamson, head of Oregon’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force,] says these cases, known as ‘sextortion,’ are increasing at an alarming rate. ‘When we first started, we were handling maybe 1,000 tips a year… Now we’re getting over 10,000.’”

PENNSYLVANIA

Williamsport Sun-Gazette | Police, FBI warn parents of ‘764’ network

“The Williamsport Police, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation would like to warn parents about the sharp increase in online networks promoting violence and harmful activities, particularly the ‘764’ network, the agencies said in a news release.”

WTEA | Family says sextortion led to 13-year-old boy's death now ruled a homicide

“The family of a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who died in August is now speaking out about what led to his death – and is sending a precaution to other families. The family stated in a post on Friday that Levi Maciejewski, son of Shippensburg University head football coach Mark Maciejewski, had been the victim of ‘sextortion,’ which ultimately led to his untimely death.”

RHODE ISLAND

WPRI | RI man accused of sexually exploiting Florida girl via online gaming, social media

“Police have arrested a West Warwick man accused of sexually exploiting a young girl he met through online gaming and social media platforms, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.”

SOUTH CAROLINA

The State | SC kids are being coerced to mutilate, create ‘online gore,’ AG says. What you should know

“Wilson alerted parents and schools about an increasing threat of online groups targeting children and teens — particularly those struggling with mental health — across South Carolina. The groups, such as the 764 movement, look for minors to create online gore material by coercing them to cut themselves, produce child sexual abuse material, torture or kill animals and even commit suicide.”

The Post and Courier | After recent sextortion cases, Horry County Schools cautioning parents to monitor students' devices

“Horry County Schools is cautioning parents to carefully monitor their children's electronic devices after the district saw two serious cases of sexual extortion, or sextortion, involving students, officials said.”

SOUTH DAKOTA

KOTA | Online predator group targets children nationwide

“A dangerous online group is exploiting kids across the world by convincing them to commit crimes in exchange for online game credits and money… Hollie Strand with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said parents, guardians and law enforcement need to understand how 764 functions and the tactics used to manipulate vulnerable children.”

TENNESSEE

WSMV | FBI warns TN parents of ‘violent online networks’ targeting children

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Nashville is warning parents, guardians and caregivers of the surge in activity of ‘764’ and other violent online networks targeting and exploiting children and other vulnerable individuals in Tennessee.”

WKRN | Tennessee mother speaks out after daughter allegedly targeted by dangerous online group

“A Lebanon mother said her daughter was targeted online, groomed and manipulated to hurt herself. Crystal Finley pointed to a network called Group 764, which brings chaos, one child at a time.”

TEXAS

Texas Scorecard | FBI Dallas Warns Parents of Violent Online Networks Targeting Children

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas field office is warning parents, guardians, and teachers about violent online networks that are connecting with children through internet platforms and whose members have been arrested for sexually exploiting children.”

KLTV | FBI warns of rising sextortion cases targeting minors

“The FBI has seen an increase in [sextortion] cases over the years with minors between the ages of 10 to 17, said Kimberly Carrillo, public affairs spokesperson for FBI El Paso…. Locally, the FBI opened five total cases between January 2025 to now for the Midland and Alpine area.”

UTAH

KSL.com | 'It's scary': Utah police warn of sadistic online groups preying on children

“One group of particular concern is called ‘764’…In Utah, there have been several cases recently investigated by police of vulnerable teens being threatened, manipulated, and, in at least one case, physically harmed by people the teens have never met.”

Idaho Capital Sun | FBI reports ‘significant increase’ in sextortion across Mountain West

“In Utah, cases of extortion and blackmail have been increasing for the last five years, according to state data. As of Oct. 31, 2023, the department recorded 622 instances of extortion and blackmail, more than all of 2022, and almost as much as 2021 and 2020 combined.”

VERMONT

Vermont Daily Chronicle | Sextortionists trap children through popular gaming sites

“Federal investigators on both sides of the Canadian border are sounding alarms about a violent online network known as Group 764 – sometimes referred to as Com/764 – that has been targeting children and teens through popular, legal apps and games.”

VIRGINIA

WWBT | FBI Richmond warns parents of violent online networks targeting children

“The FBI said they are seeing a sharp increase in the 764 Members of Violent Online Networks, which are internet strangers targeting young people to coerce them into recording or even live-streaming acts of self-harm. ‘Parents and educators, we here at FBI Richmond want to tell you about an alarming trend we’re seeing that’s affecting our children,’ FBI Richmond Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador said.”

WTKR | Online predators threaten to release explicit picture of Virginia Beach teen if he doesn't pay

“The FBI says they have seen a significant increase in grooming and sextortion activity against children who use the internet. In one Virginia Beach case, criminals threatened to call a teenage boy a rapist unless he sent them money… The Norfolk FBI office says over the last three years, they've seen an uptick in sextortion cases involving minors, as well as an increase in foreign criminals targeting local kids.”

WASHINGTON

ABC | '10 minutes of murder': Why one family is speaking out about the online extremist network 764

“For more than three years, Colby and Leslie Taylor have quietly waited for the day that justice would be delivered for their 13-year-old son, Jay, who in early 2022 was allegedly pushed into killing himself – and streaming it live on social media – by an online tormentor associated with the extremist network known as ‘764’… Authorities in the United States have yet to file any charges in the case. It's unclear if they ever will, as current U.S. law doesn't specifically criminalize such online coercion.”

KING | 20,000 warnings: Inside Washington’s surge of online child exploitation cases

“Last year, the Seattle Police Department received more than 20,000 reports of suspected online child exploitation… Investigators say one of the fastest-growing threats is sextortion schemes in which offenders pressure teens into sending explicit images and then demand money or more material in return.”

WEST VIRGINIA

Fox Appalachia | Kanawha teen's tragic death highlights the rising threat of sextortion across the country

“Sextortion cases are on the rise across the country with an increase of more than 10,000 cases since 2024, and its impacts are being felt in the Kanawha Valley. Fifteen-year-old Bryce Tate, a Nitro High School student, took his own life earlier this month after falling victim to the crime, and the tragedy has since garnered attention from neighboring counties seeking ways to help curb the exploitation of children.”

WISCONSIN

WISN | FBI Milwaukee warns of violent nihilistic groups targeting kids online

“FBI Milwaukee is issuing a new warning to parents and guardians about violent online groups targeting kids scrolling their phones, on social media or gaming online… Court records show it is happening in the Milwaukee area.”

Wisconsin Public Radio | ‘The word is out’: Wisconsin families turn grief into action as sextortion cases rise

“She learned Landen exchanged nude images with a scammer on Snapchat, who threatened to share them widely if he didn’t pay hundreds of dollars… In the years since Landen’s death, cases have skyrocketed. In Wisconsin, sextortion cases nearly tripled in a single year. The state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 650 online tips related to sextortion in 2025, an increase from 230 in all of 2024.”

WYOMING

The Sheridan Press | ‘Tricking into content:’ Law enforcement, advocates fight growing number of sextortion cases affecting Wyoming youth

“Wyoming’s task force, called Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), received 1,714 tips in 2025. In 2015, the task force only received 121 tips. It’s an increase of more than 1,000% in 10 years… She said some of these exploiters are based in Wyoming. Others exist outside the state or country but are preying on Wyoming youth.”

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