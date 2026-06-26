Influential Women Spotlights Caleigh Gold: Digital Marketing Manager At Convey

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Award-Winning Brand Transformation and Data-Driven Growth in B2B SaaS CommunicationsCaleigh Gold is a seasoned Digital Marketing Manager based in Chicago, Illinois, with more than seven years of experience driving brand growth, digital strategy, and integrated marketing initiatives across complex B2B technology environments. She currently leads marketing initiatives at Convey, a B2B SaaS software company specializing in omni-channel communication solutions for utilities and other regulated industries.In her current role, Caleigh oversees brand management, content strategy, event marketing, and sales enablement, ensuring alignment between marketing execution and business growth objectives. She is widely recognized for her ability to balance high-level strategic thinking with meticulous campaign execution, consistently delivering measurable results that support pipeline development and customer engagement.Caleigh began her career through multiple marketing internships before advancing into roles at Mentor Graphics and Siemens Digital Industries Software, where she developed foundational expertise in digital marketing disciplines, including social media strategy, paid media advertising, website management, email marketing, and search engine optimization. These early experiences shaped her data-driven approach and her ability to execute across both technical and creative marketing functions.Throughout her career, Caleigh has steadily progressed into strategic leadership roles, managing cross-functional teams and leading large-scale marketing transformations. One of her most notable accomplishments includes leading the award-winning rebrand of Message Broadcast to Convey, a comprehensive initiative that included a full website redesign, updated brand identity, and the development of a refreshed mission and values framework. The campaign earned industry recognition for its clarity, cohesion, and impact on business positioning.Caleigh’s leadership in this transformation was recognized with a 2025 MarCom Platinum Award for brand excellence, underscoring her ability to combine creative innovation with disciplined execution and measurable performance outcomes. Her work continues to reflect a strong commitment to aligning brand storytelling with customer needs in highly regulated, technically complex industries.Beyond her technical expertise, Caleigh is known for her collaborative leadership style, mentorship mindset, and commitment to continuous learning. She thrives in fast-paced environments and is particularly drawn to the evolving challenges of B2B SaaS marketing, where adaptability and strategic clarity are essential.Caleigh attributes her professional success to determination, persistence, and a commitment to excellence. She emphasizes the importance of kindness, respect, and integrity in both leadership and collaboration, and she remains focused on creating meaningful impact through her work.Her professional philosophy centers on proactive growth and self-advocacy, encouraging others—especially young women entering the industry—to take initiative, speak confidently, and pursue opportunities without hesitation. She also underscores the importance of staying open to new experiences and making intentional decisions that shape long-term success.Looking ahead, Caleigh sees significant opportunity in strengthening connections between technology providers and organizations seeking advanced IT and software solutions, while also acknowledging the ongoing challenge of ensuring that marketing efforts translate into meaningful business outcomes.Through her leadership at Convey, Caleigh Gold continues to play a key role in shaping modern B2B marketing strategy, driving brand transformation, and delivering impactful, results-oriented campaigns.Learn More about Caleigh Gold:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Caleigh-Gold Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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