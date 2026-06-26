Merkley Statement on Trump’s Request for Nearly $88 Billion To Fund His Illegal War and Illegal Tariffs

06.24.26

Washington, D.C. – Today, President Trump formally requested that Congress spend an additional $88 billion in the form of a supplemental request. The majority of these funds would be spent to cover the costs and replenish wasted ammunitions from Trump’s war of choice with Iran while also covering the cost of his illegal tariffs that have hurt families and farmers across the country. Following this news, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement:

“At a time when Americans are pressed to the wall with high costs—from groceries to gas and utility bills—the President of the United States is refusing to lift a finger to help. Trump is simultaneously refusing to sign into law an overwhelming bipartisan housing bill that would bring down costs and boost housing supply while he is asking Congress to spend tens of billions of dollars to bankroll his war of choice with Iran.

“If Trump and Hegseth believe this is such a dire priority, they should first spend the $105 billion in unspent defense funds before asking Congress and the American people to bailout their illegal and unpopular war with Iran. It is unconscionable that the administration would shackle relief for struggling farmers to their unpopular war budget.

“It is past time that Trump and this Republican Congress stop ignoring the needs of hardworking Americans across this country. Padding the pockets of their defense contractor friends does nothing to help Americans get ahead. With Trump, it’s just more of ‘families lose, and billionaires win,’” said Merkley.

The $87.6 billion supplemental request includes $67 billion for the Pentagon, $3.3 billion for the State Department, and $11 billion for the Department of Agriculture.

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