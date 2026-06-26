Protective Coatings Market to Hit $ 20.11 Billion by 2031, Driven by GCC Investments Reports Mordor Intelligence

The protective coatings market is expanding as infrastructure investments, offshore wind projects, and EV battery manufacturing fuel global demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the global protective coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 16.5 billion in 2026 to USD 20.11 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 4.04%. Growth is being supported by rising investments in infrastructure, offshore wind projects, and EV battery manufacturing facilities. While low-VOC technologies such as water-borne and powder coatings are gaining traction, solvent-based products still account for over 71% of market revenue. The market remains moderately fragmented, with the top five companies collectively holding around 40% of the global share.The protective coatings industry momentum is being further strengthened by increasing demand for corrosion-resistant coatings across the oil and gas, power, marine, and infrastructure sectors. Regulatory pressure to reduce emissions is encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced coating formulations that offer durability while meeting environmental standards. At the same time, the expansion of renewable energy projects and industrial facilities is creating new opportunities for suppliers of high-performance protective coatings worldwide.Protective Coatings Market Upcoming Trends & DevelopmentsGovernment-Led Infrastructure ExpansionLarge-scale transportation, energy, and urban development projects across Asia-Pacific and the GCC are creating sustained demand for protective coatings. Rail networks, desalination facilities, ports, and smart-city developments require advanced coating systems that can withstand harsh environmental conditions and provide long-term corrosion protection.Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “As demand for protective coatings continues to grow across infrastructure, industrial, marine, energy, and manufacturing sectors, decision-makers require research supported by transparent data sources, rigorous validation, and objective market analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to deliver a reliable assessment of market trends, competitive dynamics, technological developments, and key growth opportunities.”Rising Demand from Renewable Energy and Battery ManufacturingThe expansion of offshore wind projects and EV battery manufacturing facilities is creating new opportunities for protective coating suppliers. These applications require specialized coatings that offer corrosion resistance, fire protection, chemical durability, and enhanced operational reliability.Stricter Environmental Compliance RequirementsIncreasing restrictions on VOC emissions and fluorinated chemicals are pushing manufacturers to reformulate products and invest in compliance efforts. Companies that successfully develop environmentally friendly alternatives are expected to strengthen their competitive position.For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/protective-coatings-market?utm_source=einpresswire Protective Coatings Market Regional Share AnalysisEurope Maintains a Strong Market PositionEurope remains a key market for protective coatings, supported by infrastructure maintenance, automotive production, offshore energy projects, and strict environmental regulations that encourage the adoption of low-emission coating technologies.Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing RegionAsia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest expansion, driven by large-scale infrastructure developments, renewable energy investments, and growing manufacturing activity. Demand is particularly strong for coatings used in transportation networks, offshore wind installations, and industrial facilities. North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa continue to generate opportunities through energy, construction, and industrial projects.Protective Coatings Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMay 2026: Sparc Technologies announced the commercial rollout of its ecosparc graphene additive for use in AkzoNobel's Interzone 954 protective coating in Australia. The launch marks one of the first commercial protective coatings incorporating graphene technology, aimed at improving corrosion resistance and extending coating service life in industrial environments.April 2026: RPM International completed the acquisition of Kalzip GmbH through its Tremco Construction Products Group (Tremco CPG). The acquisition expands RPM's portfolio of protective building envelope solutions, strengthening its presence in high-specification construction markets and complementing its coatings and concrete protection businesses.Protective Coatings Industry SegmentationBy Resin TypeEpoxyPolyurethaneVinyl EsterPolyesterAlkydOther Resins (Acrylic, Zinc-Rich, etc.)By TechnologySolvent-borneWater-bornePowderOther Technologies (High-Solids, UV-Cured, etc.)By SubstrateMetalConcretePlastic and CompositesOther Substrates (Wood, Glass, etc.)By End-use IndustryOil and GasMiningPowerInfrastructureOther End-use Industries (Water Treatment, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Automotive, Marine)By GeographyAsia-PacificNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaGlobal Protective Coatings Market Competitive ScenarioThe protective coatings market remains moderately fragmented, with a mix of global manufacturers and regional suppliers competing across diverse end-use industries. Leading companies focus on expanding their product portfolios, developing low-VOC and high-performance coating technologies, and strengthening their distribution networks to maintain market position. Strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, acquisitions, and investments in sustainable formulations are increasingly shaping competition. While established players benefit from strong brand recognition and technical expertise, regional companies continue to gain traction through specialized solutions, local market knowledge, and customer-focused services.The Protective Coatings Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/protective-coatings-market?utm_source=einpresswire French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/protective-coatings-market?utm_source=einpresswire German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/protective-coatings-market?utm_source=einpresswire Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/protective-coatings-market?utm_source=einpresswire Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/protective-coatings-market?utm_source=einpresswire Protective Coatings Companies:Advanced Polymer CoatingsAkzo Nobel N.V.Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd.Axalta Coating Systems, LLCBASFBelzona International Ltd.Berger Paints IndiaChugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.DuluxGroup Ltd.Hempel A/SJotunKansai Paint Co., Ltd.Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.PPG Industries, Inc.RPM International Inc.Sika AGTeknos GroupThe Sherwin-Williams CompanyTikkurilaCheck out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence: Moving Bed Bioreactor Market : The report is analyzed by application, including BOD/COD removal, nitrification/denitrification, and other treatment processes. Geographically, the report evaluates market performance across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Soil Stabilization Market Size: The report is categorized by method into mechanical stabilization, chemical stabilization, biological stabilization, and other stabilization techniques. The report further analyzes market performance across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Plastics Injection Molding Market Analysis : The report is segmented by raw material type, including polypropylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polystyrene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and other materials. By application, the market covers packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and other end-use sectors. The report also provides a regional analysis across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaKnow more about Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For any inquiries, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.com

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