Chair Walberg Delivers Remarks at Markup to Combat Antisemitism, Protect Student Freedoms, Support Workers, and Increase Health Care Transparency

Today, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) delivered the following statement, as prepared for delivery, at a markup of 11 bills:



"Today we’ll mark up 11 bills that address antisemitism in educational institutions, protect college students’ freedom of association, help licensed professional work across state lines, strengthen oversight of federal workers’ compensation programs, expand workforce data collection, and increase transparency in health care costs.



"The first three bills we’ll consider address the ongoing problem of antisemitism within education and the harassment of Jewish students and faculty.



"First, we’ll consider H.R. 8476, No Antisemitism in Education Act of 2026 introduced by Rep. Randy Fine. Since October 7, 2023, antisemitism has exploded at educational institutions. H.R. 8476 requires any K-12 school district or institution of higher education that receives federal funding to treat antisemitism with the same rigor applied to other forms of discrimination prohibited by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. We have all heard the excuses from college presidents and school district superintendents for why they can’t put a stop to the horrific incidents of antisemitism happening in their classrooms, yet we all know that if similar incidents were happening to other protected classes under Title VI, no excuses would be acceptable.

"Next, we’ll consider H.R. 4795, Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act, introduced by Rep. Virginia Foxx. Israel remains one of America’s strongest allies, yet it continues to be singled out for discriminatory boycott campaigns targeting Israel or Israel-related individuals, organizations, and businesses on college campuses. These economic boycotts are often promoted by those creating antisemitic atmospheres on campus and do nothing to help students learn. H.R. 4795 ensures federal funds do not support universities that allow such boycotts.



"The third bill we’ll consider is H.R. 9203, Student Protection and University Accountability Act, introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik. H.R. 9203 amends the Higher Education Act to require greater transparency regarding procedures for investigating alleged Title VI violations, establishes minimum standards for those procedures, and requires congressional briefings on Title VI investigations. H.R. 9203 also helps ensure that investigations are not dismissed for dubious reasons as was the case under the Biden-Harris administration.

"The Committee will then consider two bills that protect students’ freedom of association on college campuses.



"Introduced by Rep. Erin Houchin, H.R. 2555, Freedom of Association in Higher Education Act of 2025, protects students’ ability to form and join single-sex organizations. The bill would also prohibit colleges and universities from taking action against a student or student organization because that organization is single-sex.



"My bill, H.R. 5505, Equal Campus Access Act of 2025, requires public colleges that receive federal student aid to treat religious student groups equally to any other student organization on campus. This bill ensures religious student organizations maintain full access to campus facilities and official recognition regardless of their beliefs, practices, speech, leadership standards, or standards of conduct.



"Next, the Committee will mark up Rep. Tracey Mann’s H.R. 2332, States Handling Access to Reciprocity for Employment Act of 2025, or SHARE Act. This bill helps interstate licensure compacts work more smoothly by ensuring that state licensing boards can obtain the federal background-check information necessary to process compact-based licenses or practice privileges. By improving compact operations, the bill will help fill critical labor gaps, largely in health care occupations.



"We will also consider H.R. 4122, Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2025, introduced by Representative Rick Allen, Chairman of the HELP Subcommittee, and Representative Lucy McBath. The bill allows nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) to order care for current and former Department of Energy workers receiving care under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act, improving access to care while requiring NPs and PAs to act within their scope of practice under state law.



"Next are two bills related to the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act program—H.R. 8822, Federal Workers’ Compensation Integrity and Care Act, and H.R. 8823, Putting Patients First by Strengthening Provider Accountability in FECA Act, both bills were introduced by Representative Ryan Mackenzie, Chairman of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee.



"H.R. 8822 allows the Secretary of Labor to obtain earnings and employment information from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services to help detect and prevent improper payments under the program.



"H.R. 8823 allows the Labor Secretary to suspend FECA program payments to medical providers convicted of fraud involving FECA, related state programs or other federal health care benefit programs, strengthening accountability and program integrity.



"Next is my bill, H.R. 9381, AI Workforce Assessment and Research Enhancement (AWARE) Act. This bill directs the Bureau of Labor Statistics to collect information on the use of AI in workplaces across the country. The data collected will help policymakers better understand how AI is affecting workers, jobs, and students.



"Finally, we will consider H.R. 9228, Health Data Access, Transparency, and Affordability Act of 2026. This bill amends the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, or ERISA, to protect employer health plans’ access to critical cost, quality, and claims information. The bill gives employer health plants the right to access this information and holds network service providers accountable when they block that access. Giving employers access to this data will help them design better benefits, identify waste, improve care, and control costs.



"I thank the Members who have worked diligently on these measures, and I look forward to hearing from them throughout this markup."



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