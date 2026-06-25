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@EdWorkforceCmte Passes 11 Bills on Antisemitism, Student Freedoms, Workforce Policy, and Health Care

The Education and Workforce Committee passed 11 bills today to combat antisemitism in educational institutions, protect students' freedom of association, help licensed professionals work across state lines, strengthen accessibility and accountability in federal workers' compensation programs, improve understanding of artificial intelligence's impact on the workforce, and increase transparency in employer-sponsored health plans.

Following the markup, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) said: "The bills approved today tackle real challenges facing students, workers, job creators, and taxpayers. Whether addressing antisemitism on campus, improving federal programs, lowering barriers to employment, or helping us better understand how AI is changing the workplace, these bills focus on solving problems and delivering results. Simply put, they strengthen accountability, expand opportunity, and help restore trust in our institutions."

H.R. 8476, No Antisemitism in Education Act of 2026, authored by Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL):

  • Requires K-12 schools and institutions of higher education receiving federal funds to treat antisemitism with the same rigor applied to other forms of discrimination prohibited under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
H.R. 4795, Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act of 2026, authored by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC):
  • Ensures federal funds do not support universities that permit discriminatory boycott campaigns targeting Israel or Israel-related individuals, organizations, and businesses.
H.R. 9203, Student Protection and University Accountability Act, authored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY):
  • Increases transparency and accountability in Title VI investigations by establishing minimum standards and requiring congressional briefings.
H.R. 2555, Freedom of Association in Higher Education Act of 2026, authored by Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN):
  • Protects students' ability to form and join single-sex organizations and prohibits colleges from discriminating against those organizations.
H.R. 5505, Equal Campus Access Act of 2026, authored by Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI):
  • Requires public colleges receiving federal student aid to treat religious student organizations equally to other student groups and protects their access to campus facilities and recognition.
H.R. 2332, States Handling Access to Reciprocity for Employment (SHARE) Act of 2026, authored by Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS):
  • Improves interstate licensure compacts by ensuring state licensing boards can obtain the federal background-check information necessary to process compact-based licenses and practice privileges.
H.R. 4122, Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2026, authored by Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) and Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA):
  • Expands access to care for current and former Department of Energy workers by allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to order covered care within their scope of practice.
H.R. 8822, Federal Workers' Compensation Integrity and Care Act, authored by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA):
  • Strengthens program integrity by allowing the Department of Labor to access earnings and employment information to help identify improper payments.
H.R. 8823, Putting Patients First by Strengthening Provider Accountability in FECA Act, authored by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA):
  • Allows the Department of Labor to suspend payments to providers convicted of fraud involving FECA or other related workers’ compensation programs.
H.R. 9381, AI Workforce Assessment and Research Enhancement (AWARE) Act, authored by Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI):
  • Directs the Bureau of Labor Statistics to collect data on the use of artificial intelligence in workplaces to help policymakers better understand AI's impact on workers and jobs.
H.R. 9228, Health Data Access, Transparency, and Affordability Act of 2026, authored by Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO):
  • Protects employer health plans' access to cost, quality, and claims data and holds network service providers accountable when they restrict that access.

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@EdWorkforceCmte Passes 11 Bills on Antisemitism, Student Freedoms, Workforce Policy, and Health Care

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