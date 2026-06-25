@EdWorkforceCmte Passes 11 Bills on Antisemitism, Student Freedoms, Workforce Policy, and Health Care

The Education and Workforce Committee passed 11 bills today to combat antisemitism in educational institutions, protect students' freedom of association, help licensed professionals work across state lines, strengthen accessibility and accountability in federal workers' compensation programs, improve understanding of artificial intelligence's impact on the workforce, and increase transparency in employer-sponsored health plans.

Following the markup, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) said: "The bills approved today tackle real challenges facing students, workers, job creators, and taxpayers. Whether addressing antisemitism on campus, improving federal programs, lowering barriers to employment, or helping us better understand how AI is changing the workplace, these bills focus on solving problems and delivering results. Simply put, they strengthen accountability, expand opportunity, and help restore trust in our institutions."

H.R. 8476, No Antisemitism in Education Act of 2026, authored by Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL):

Requires K-12 schools and institutions of higher education receiving federal funds to treat antisemitism with the same rigor applied to other forms of discrimination prohibited under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Ensures federal funds do not support universities that permit discriminatory boycott campaigns targeting Israel or Israel-related individuals, organizations, and businesses.

Increases transparency and accountability in Title VI investigations by establishing minimum standards and requiring congressional briefings.

Protects students' ability to form and join single-sex organizations and prohibits colleges from discriminating against those organizations.

Requires public colleges receiving federal student aid to treat religious student organizations equally to other student groups and protects their access to campus facilities and recognition.

Improves interstate licensure compacts by ensuring state licensing boards can obtain the federal background-check information necessary to process compact-based licenses and practice privileges.

Expands access to care for current and former Department of Energy workers by allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to order covered care within their scope of practice.

Strengthens program integrity by allowing the Department of Labor to access earnings and employment information to help identify improper payments.

Allows the Department of Labor to suspend payments to providers convicted of fraud involving FECA or other related workers’ compensation programs.

Directs the Bureau of Labor Statistics to collect data on the use of artificial intelligence in workplaces to help policymakers better understand AI's impact on workers and jobs.