In Seclusion by Zehua Zhang Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards

In Seclusion

Riverside Spa in Portugal Honored by A' Design Award for Harmonious Integration with Nature

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced that In Seclusion, a riverside spa designed by Zehua Zhang , has received the Bronze A' Design Award in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. This recognition acknowledges a project that demonstrates a thoughtful response to its historic and natural setting along the Vez River in Portugal. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected design competitions, conducted through a blind peer-review process evaluated by an expert jury panel. The Bronze A' Design Award designation places In Seclusion among works that exemplify careful development and meaningful environmental sensitivity within the field of architecture design. The honor reflects the considered craft behind a project that seeks to reconnect people with nature and with themselves.The recognition of In Seclusion holds relevance for architects, developers, and wellness practitioners who increasingly seek to balance modern amenity with ecological responsibility. As the architecture industry continues to address sustainability and the preservation of cultural heritage, the project illustrates how contemporary spa facilities can be integrated without disrupting a delicate landscape. By blurring boundaries between interior and exterior through transparent architecture and natural materials, the design responds to a growing demand for immersive, restorative environments. The work aligns with established practices in adaptive reuse and low-impact construction, offering a model that prioritizes both guest wellbeing and respect for place. These qualities provide practical value for stakeholders interested in spaces that enhance quality of life.In Seclusion occupies an existing natural landscape, employing fluid architectural volumes to reduce visual impact and settle gently into the terrain. Expansive areas of low-iron glazing open views between interior spaces and the surrounding environment, while timber finishes and beige stone flooring carry warmth and tactility throughout. The program organizes a sauna, jacuzzi, and Turkish bath into a sequence of bathing spaces, each arranged in relation to the river and the surrounding terrain. The presence of an old watermill informed the design, guiding choices that preserve historic character alongside modern function. The result is a multi-sensory retreat shaped by daylight, sound, and the interaction of water with its setting.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition for In Seclusion may inform future projects that explore the relationship between architecture, wellness, and natural context. The honor offers encouragement for continued investigation into context, material logic, and the evolving role of architecture within both natural and urban environments. It reinforces an approach that values ecological sensitivity and human-centered design in equal measure. For Zehua Zhang, the recognition serves as motivation to pursue further work that supports calm, reflection, and harmony with the environment.Interested parties may learn more about In Seclusion, its design approach, and its creator by visiting the dedicated page prepared by the A' Design Award.About Zehua ZhangZehua Zhang is an architect with seven years of professional experience based in New York. He is a licensed architect in New York State, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and a LEED Accredited Professional. He holds a Master of Science in Design, Advanced Architectural Design degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he received the AAD Prize in Design Excellence. His work has been recognized in international competitions, including an Honorable Mention in the eVolo Skyscraper Competition, finalist status in the CTBUH International Tall Building Design Competition, Second Prize in the UIA International Creative Competition, and Platinum Winner recognition in the 2025 IADA International Architecture and Design Awards. His practice spans new construction, historic preservation, and adaptive reuse across residential, office, commercial, campus, and landscape projects, reflecting an ongoing investigation into context, material logic, and the evolving role of architecture within the urban environment.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to highly regarded designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and practical merit. Within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, and integration with surroundings. Additional considerations encompass use of natural light, spatial harmony, accessibility, resilience to weather, energy efficiency, and cultural sensitivity. Designs receiving this recognition are noted for their professional execution and their potential to contribute positively to industry standards. The designation reflects a balance of form and function that supports improvements in quality of life and wellbeing.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and design-driven brands. Entries are assessed through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria, judged by an international jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries, held annually since 2008 and now in its 18th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://architecture-design-awards.com

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