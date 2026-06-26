Astrologyic Launches AI Astrology Platform Pairing Birth-Chart Calculations With AI-Generated Readings

Astrologic

A new platform pairs precise astronomical charts with transparent AI reasoning, so anyone can read their chart, learn the craft, and even build a practice.

LOS ANGELS , CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astrologyic today announced the public launch of astrologyic.com, a consumer astrology platform built on a simple promise: every reading is grounded in a real, to-the-degree birth chart and explained in plain English, with the reasoning shown. The company's tagline, "Astrology, with logic," signals a deliberate break from the vague, mystical tone that dominates the category.Astrologyic computes full tropical natal charts — Sun, Moon, every planet, the Ascendant, houses, retrogrades, and aspects using a precision astronomy engine validated against professional ephemeris data. It then layers a transparent AI explainer on top, translating each placement into clear, honest language that tells users not just what their chart says, but why."Most astrology apps ask you to take it on faith. We don't," said a spokesperson for Astrologyic. "We start with the actual positions of the planets at your moment of birth, do the real math, and then explain what it means in language that respects your intelligence. You can be a complete skeptic and still find it useful, that's the point."Three products, one funnel: Consult, Learn, EarnAstrologyic is organized around three connected products that take a user from curious to capable:- Consult — The AI Astrologer . Ask anything and get instant, chart-based answers. The AI reads your saved birth chart and responds in plain English with the underlying logic visible, available 24/7. Priced at $8.99/month for unlimited questions, with a free daily tier to start.- Learn — Astrology Made Simple. A gamified, beginner-to-advanced western astrology course that teaches users to read their own chart, complete with interactive quizzes, XP, ranks, and badges. The beginner course is free; intermediate and advanced courses are available as one-time purchases.- Earn — Practice CRM (coming soon). A toolkit for working and aspiring astrologers to manage clients and readings, with an AI helper built in. Now accepting waitlist sign-ups.The throughline across all three is consistent: real charts to the degree, AI reasoning shown, and plain English.Built for the modern webAstrologyic ships with a free birth-chart calculator, an interactive chart wheel with aspect lines, twelve in-depth zodiac sign guides, a searchable astrology glossary, and a clean, fast, mobile-friendly experience with light and dark modes. The platform runs on a modern edge architecture for speed and reliability worldwide.AvailabilityAstrologyic is live now at https://www.astrologyic.com . The free birth-chart calculator, the free beginner course, and a daily free tier of the AI Astrologer are available to everyone today.About AstrologyicAstrologyic is a western AI astrology platform on a mission to make astrology clear, honest, and genuinely useful. By combining precise astronomical calculation with transparent AI explanation, Astrologyic helps people understand their birth charts, learn the craft from the ground up. Astrology, with logic.

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