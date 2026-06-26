House Republicans Request Information from Former Biden White House Counsel Who Warned ActBlue about Fraud and Lies to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI), and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a

letter

to former Biden White House Counsel Dana Remus demanding all documents and communications regarding ActBlue's fraud prevention policies after

New York Times

reporting made clear she possesses direct and firsthand information that is relevant to the Committees' oversight efforts.

The New York Times reported that after the 2024 election, Remus warned ActBlue that it may have "knowing[ly] and willful[ly]" "accepted and/or facilitated the acceptance of foreign-national contributions into American elections" and that CEO Regina Wallace-Jones may have made "false or misleading" representations to Congress. After she delivered these warnings, ActBlue reportedly "terminated" its relationship with her and smeared her publicly.

According to the Times, after the 2024 election, Remus prepared and delivered to ActBlue two memoranda concerning fraud on the platform and ActBlue’s response to it. These memoranda and other relevant documents were subsequently disclosed to the Times, which reported on their contents. One memorandum detailed legal concerns about ActBlue's acceptance of foreign donations, stating that "ActBlue's staff was aware that its [fraud-prevention] system was not as robust as necessary," yet failed to make adequate changes to deter foreign donations. For this reason, Remus found that "it could be alleged that [ActBlue's] violations" of federal campaign finance law "were 'knowing and willful.'"

The other memorandum addressed the legal risks associated with allegations that Ms. Wallace-Jones may have made "false or misleading" statements to the Committee on House Administration in 2023. Remus found that there was a risk of prosecutors concluding that Ms. Wallace-Jones misrepresented ActBlue's use of passport verification tools for donations with signs of foreign origin, because such fraud-prevention "steps" "were not always followed." She opined that Ms. Wallace-Jones's misrepresentation could be seen "not just as a false statement but as an effort to conceal the foreign contributions."

Remus reportedly told ActBlue that it should "correct the record" and that Ms. Wallace-Jones should retain a personal attorney to navigate possible criminal liability. ActBlue reportedly chose not to address these problems and instead terminated her and smeared her publicly.

Read the letter to Dana Remus here.