Dancheong Silk Scarf by Kyeong Hee Jeong Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Dancheong

Kyeong Hee Jeong Earns Bronze A' Design Award for Dancheong, a Silk Scarf Reinterpreting Korean Heritage

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Dancheong, a premium silk scarf created by Kyeong Hee Jeong , as a Bronze winner in the Textile , Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized international design competitions , and recognition within its textile category reflects considered evaluation by an expert jury panel. Dancheong reinterprets the royal colors and seasonal motifs of Korea's Gyeongbokgung Palace, transforming heritage patterns into a contemporary visual language. This recognition acknowledges the careful craftsmanship and cultural research that distinguish the work. The achievement positions Dancheong as a notable example of how traditional content can find renewed relevance in modern fashion.The A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award holds meaning for the broader textile industry and for those who value the intersection of cultural heritage and everyday wearability. Dancheong responds to a growing preference among consumers for subtle gradations over intense primary colors, a finding drawn from the designer's own research. By demonstrating that tradition gains resonance through re-creation rather than mere replication, the work offers a sustainable approach to heritage motifs. The scarf aligns with current trends that emphasize meaningful storytelling within luxury accessories. For users, it delivers both refined aesthetics and the practical comfort of premium silk.Dancheong applies stained glass color techniques to Gyeongbokgung Palace patterns, carving seasonal motifs into a radiant form that resembles light passing through colored glass. Developed in four distinct versions inspired by the lotus motif, each pattern reflects the specific light and color of a season, ranging from the floral scent of spring to the majesty of winter. The classic palette is transformed into an aurora gradient, creating a layered visual experience where past and present meet. Crafted from one hundred percent premium silk, the scarf carries an elegant luster and a soft, luxurious touch. Advanced high-resolution digital textile printing captures the intricate geometric detail, while expert artisans roll and finish the edges by hand to preserve a supple silhouette.This recognition may serve as encouragement for future explorations that bridge cultural narratives with contemporary design. The award affirms the value of combining high-resolution digital printing with the natural qualities of premium silk to overcome production limitations. It supports continued development of textile work that treats heritage as a living source of inspiration rather than a static reference. For the creative direction behind the project, the honor reinforces a commitment to elevating traditional motifs into sophisticated design systems suited to the global market.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Kyeong Hee Jeong, ArtistHolding a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Video from Hongik University, Kyeong Hee Jeong began a career as a production designer and film editor. Over the past two decades, she has developed a distinctive visual narrative spanning fine art, digital illustration, and media art. Recognized as a Selected Artist for Art Gyeonggi for two consecutive years, she has showcased works at the Seoul Arts Center and international art fairs in New York and Hong Kong. Maintaining a cinematic perspective rooted in the philosophical themes of self-identity and the Eternal Cycle, she bridges traditional narratives with contemporary visual lightness. Kyeong Hee Jeong is from the Republic of Korea.About Kyeong Hee Jeong, Art DirectorKyeong Hee Jeong is an Art Director who explores the original identity of a brand and reconstructs its essential values into contemporary narratives and philosophical depth. She possesses a notable ability to analyze a brand's unique characteristics and elevate them into a higher-level brand philosophy. In this project, she served Cattleya as a client, redefining the brand's core values from a humanities perspective and overseeing the overall creative direction, including the design of comprehensive Brand Identity guidelines. Through her direction, she has transformed traditional motifs into a sophisticated design system capable of resonating within the global luxury market.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in material use, sustainability in textile production, aesthetic appeal, practical functionality, cultural relevance, technological integration, and inclusion of traditional techniques. The recognition acknowledges designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and skillful use of materials and technology. Designs bestowed with this title are highly regarded for their attention to detail and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The Bronze A' Design Award affirms a designer's ability to blend form and function in a manner that enhances everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award is a highly respected competition that offers visionary designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and established brands an opportunity to showcase their creative works and gain international exposure. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, textile industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://textiledesignawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.