California State Parks Statement on Criminal Charges Against Former Employee

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Newsroom@parks.ca.gov

SACRAMENTO — California State Parks takes these charges against former employee Kevin Pearsall very seriously and has fully cooperated with law enforcement through every step of the investigation. Upon being alerted to these serious criminal allegations, State Parks immediately contacted the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and requested an investigation. Pearsall no longer works for the department and retired shortly after the CHP served search warrants.

State Parks values having a safe workplace where all staff feel welcome and respected. The department holds all employees to the highest ethical and professional standards, and these charges are not reflective of the values, hard work, dedication and professionalism of the approximately 5,000 employees who support California’s 280 state parks each day. State Parks is offering employee assistance and victim support services to our Orange Coast District staff and expresses our heartfelt sympathy to the victims and everyone impacted by these allegations.

As this is an active criminal case, State Parks will not comment further at this time. All questions related to the investigation and the specific charges should be referred to the CHP and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.