Miryang Election Platform by Junghee Lee Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Miryang Election Platform

Junghee Lee Receives Bronze A' Design Award in Architecture for Civic Building Translating Electoral Trust into Built Form

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Miryang Election Platform by Junghee Lee as a Bronze winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. This recognition places the government office building among the works acknowledged by one of the highly respected and well-recognized juried design competitions in the field of architecture design. The A' Design Award evaluates entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process conducted by an international panel of design professionals, academics, and industry experts. By honoring Miryang Election Platform, the A' Design Award draws attention to architecture that supports civic life and reinforces public confidence in democratic institutions.The recognition of Miryang Election Platform holds relevance for architects, public agencies, and communities seeking thoughtful approaches to civic architecture. Local election commissions bring national electoral rules to on-site reality, running the process close to citizens and sustaining democracy in daily community life. This project addresses a growing need within the architecture industry for public buildings that balance security with openness, and public functions with private ones. The design demonstrates how restraint and clarity can strengthen institutional identity without relying on overt symbolism. For users and stakeholders, the building offers a composed, secure setting for impartial procedures that respects both authority and accessibility.Seen from the street, Miryang Election Platform conveys institutional calm through disciplined, understated architecture. A brick tile facade, laid out in measured rhythmic repetition, gives the building a grounded presence that fits naturally within the surrounding urban fabric. On the left, a rounded stair volume offsets the rectilinear office mass, softening the elevation while drawing daylight into shared interior spaces. The curve acts as a discreet signature, suggesting openness without losing authority. Together, these calibrated gestures translate civic trust into built form, turning an administrative structure into a place of public confidence.This recognition affirms the value of perseverance in public architecture, where initial design intent can be diluted through the construction process. Following the design competition win, sustained coordination among all parties allowed the original concept to reach completion intact. The achievement may encourage further exploration of civic infrastructure that supports local democracy and serves as a lasting architectural reference for fair elections. For Junghee Lee and the studio, the Bronze A' Design Award offers motivation to continue developing public works grounded in clarity, integrity, and cultural sensitivity.Interested parties may learn more about Miryang Election Platform at the dedicated page prepared by the A' Design Award, where details about the design and its creators are available. Visitors can view the project, explore its features, and contact the studio for further information.About Junghee LeeJunghee Lee is an architect and DJ from the Republic of Korea with a deep curiosity about all things intriguing in the world. Drawing inspiration from music, culture, and everyday life, Junghee Lee explores the relationship between space, sensibility, and contemporary cultural expression. This cross-disciplinary perspective informs an approach to architecture that connects built form with broader cultural and social context.About 2m2 Architects 2m2 Architects was established by Junghee Lee, a Korean architect, in 2014. The practice seeks to introduce new cultural and social possibilities to the conventional and often formulaic landscape of contemporary Korean architecture, while pursuing a high level of design refinement and execution. The studio reflects construction details accumulated through years of field experience in its designs, aiming to produce high quality results that satisfy architects, clients, and builders alike. Beyond architecture, 2m2 Architects engages with disciplines including design, music, film, and street culture, developing projects through collaborative processes with experts from diverse fields.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, use of natural light, spatial harmony, accessibility considerations, and integration with surroundings. Designs awarded this recognition are regarded as professionally executed works that combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions with the potential to influence industry standards and contribute to quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a respected design competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands within the architecture and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, and academics, providing a rigorous and impartial process. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://worldarchitecturerankings.com

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