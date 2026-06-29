Sellers Umbrella Targets the 34% of Amazon Ad Spend Lost to Dead Keywords

The Amazon agency rolls out a quarterly search-term audit method built to recover budget lost to clicks that never turn into sales.

Every brand we onboard is convinced their accounts are tight. Then we pull the search-term report, and a third of the spend is funding clicks that go nowhere.” — Harshank Vyas

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A third of Amazon advertising budgets is being spent on keywords that will never produce a sale and most brands can't see it happening. That's the conclusion Sellers Umbrella, an official Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN) and Amazon Ads Verified Partner, is putting at the center of a new audit method it's rolling out to the brands it manages.The agency's analysis across its managed accounts found that, on average, 34% of ad spend flows to non-converting search terms. The reason it goes unnoticed is structural: those keywords still generate impressions and clicks, so they look productive in standard reports. Only a search-term-level review of conversion exposes them."Every brand we onboard is convinced their accounts are tight. Then we pull the search-term report, and a third of the spend is funding clicks that go nowhere," said Harshank Vyas, Co-Founder of Sellers Umbrella. "It's not that these sellers are careless. The waste is designed to be invisible."Rather than treat the cleanup as a one-time fix, Sellers Umbrella has built it into a recurring quarterly process. Each campaign is segmented by converting versus non-converting terms, budget is pulled off the dead keywords, and critically the recovered spend is redirected into rank-building placements rather than simply cut. The agency argues that reclaiming waste only matters if the money goes back to work."Cutting spend is easy. Anyone can lower a budget," Vyas added. "The hard part is taking that 34% and redeploying it into keywords that actually buy you rank. Do that consistently and you compound—you're not just saving money, you're climbing."The pattern, the agency says, intensifies as brands scale: the faster a seller grows, the faster the inefficiency accumulates, because account structure rarely keeps pace with spend. Sellers Umbrella recommends every Amazon advertiser run a search-term-level conversion audit at least quarterly and manage non-converting spend as an ongoing line item, not an occasional cleanup.About Sellers UmbrellaSellers Umbrella is a full-service Amazon agency and an official Amazon SPN and Amazon Ads Verified Partner. Over nine years, the firm has managed more than 350 brands across 11 global marketplaces, generating over $200 million in client revenue. Through its sister company, MerchantXporter, Sellers Umbrella also supports product sourcing and cross-border export for brands expanding internationally. Learn more at www.sellersumbrella.com

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