Prepd by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Prepd

Cloud Kitchen Brand Identity Prepd Recognized by A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Prepd, a brand identity created by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira , as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This recognition acknowledges Prepd as an accomplished example of brand design within the graphic design field. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized international design competition that evaluates entries through a rigorous, criteria-based process. By honoring Prepd, the A' Design Award draws attention to a thoughtfully developed visual identity for the emerging cloud kitchen sector. The achievement reflects the careful research, strategy, and craft that distinguish the work.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds relevance for designers, brands, and consumers who follow developments in food technology and digital culture. Prepd responds to a contemporary trend in which audiences discover recipes through social media yet seek accessible ways to experience them. By bridging creator culture with professionally prepared meals, the brand aligns with shifting expectations around convenience and authenticity. The identity demonstrates how considered visual communication can establish trust for a service that operates without a physical storefront. For the industry, the work illustrates a practical approach to positioning a food-tech offering as premium and personality driven.Prepd features a logotype with a negative space frying pan concealed within the letter p, a detail that signals the behind the scenes work of professional chefs. The identity adopts a disruptive forest green and lime palette, moving away from conventional fast food aesthetics toward a grounded yet energetic character. A minimalist geometric system, inspired by professional kitchen precision, anchors the visual language, while playful typography conveys the creativity of food curation. Human-first photographic art direction extends the brand across billboards, social assets, and packaging. Custom vector work refined the logo for scalability across digital icons and physical touchpoints.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may encourage further exploration of creator-led dining as a distinct retail category. For Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira, the honor offers motivation to continue developing brand systems that balance vibrancy with sophistication. The acknowledgment also affirms the value of research-driven design thinking in addressing the challenges of brands without physical spaces. This recognition supports continued innovation in visual identity work across the food-tech sector.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is a designer specialized in brand design since 2014, focusing on high quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services. Recognized as an award-winning designer, she applies a 360° brand approach that enables her to forge brands which resonate and captivate. Her portfolio includes esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, and Ambev. With a decade of international experience, she prioritizes client satisfaction above all. Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira is based in France.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, and brand identity enhancement. Designs receiving this designation are acknowledged for their professional execution and potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively while offering solutions that improve everyday experiences.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures across the graphic design and visual communication industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, who evaluate submissions against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://goldengraphicawards.com

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