KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market analysis of leading disposable food paper container producers from China and VietnamZhejiang, China, June 26, 2026-As global demand for sustainable packaging intensifies, the disposable food paper container market is experiencing significant growth. In 2026, five manufacturers stand out for their commitment to eco-friendly solutions, production capacity, and quality certifications. This article profiles KingHonor Paper Products Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Kingsun Eco-pack Co., Ltd., Deqing Yasen Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sunkea New Material Technology Co., Ltd., and Anhui Idea Technology Imp & Exp Co., Ltd.The global disposable food packaging market is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2026, driven by regulatory bans on single-use plastics and the expansion of the takeaway and food delivery sectors . Paper-based containers, particularly those with oil-proof and waterproof coatings, are increasingly preferred by fast food chains, airlines, and canteens. Manufacturers that combine FSC-certified raw materials, BSCI-audited social compliance, and heat-resistant barrier technologies are gaining competitive advantage.KingHonor Paper Products Co., Ltd.( KingHonor) — Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, KingHonor (brand: KingHonor) leverages the country's abundant eco-friendly resources and CPTPP trade advantages. The company operates a 50,000 m² factory with 200+ employees, achieving an annual output of 20,000 tons of food-grade PE coated paper and over 2 billion paper cups and containers. Its R&D team of 20 core technical staff drives innovation in customized logo printing, size, and material selection. Key certifications include BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, FSC Chain of Custody, and amfori BSCI. The company supplies 10 million disposable paper cups monthly to internationally recognized airlines and fast food chains, helping clients reduce packaging costs by 15%.Zhejiang Kingsun Eco-pack Co., Ltd. — Based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, Kingsun specializes in compostable disposable food containers made from PLA-coated paper and sugarcane pulp. Its annual capacity exceeds 1.5 billion units, with a strong export presence in Europe and North America. The company holds FSC and ISO 14001 certifications and offers a wide range of custom-printed paper bowls and square boxes suitable for bakery and airline catering.Deqing Yasen Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. — Located in Huzhou, Zhejiang, Yasen focuses on high-quality kraft paper containers with advanced flexographic printing capabilities. It serves primarily the domestic Chinese market and Southeast Asian distributors. The company's key differentiator is rapid mold development and low minimum order quantities, making it a flexible partner for regional restaurant chains requiring custom-sized paper containers.Shanghai Sunkea New Material Technology Co., Ltd. — Based in Shanghai, Sunkea develops high-barrier disposable paper containers using proprietary nano-coating technology. Its products provide heat resistance up to 120°C and are certified for microwave and oven use. The company has partnerships with several international fast-food brands and supplies double-wall paper cups and leak-proof sealed containers for hot soup and beverage applications.Anhui Idea Technology Imp & Exp Co., Ltd. — Headquartered in Hefei, Anhui, Idea Technology is an export-oriented manufacturer offering a broad portfolio of kraft paper containers, boat-shaped trays, and paper bowls. Known for competitive pricing and flexible packaging options (bulk, retail-ready, private label), the company primarily serves distributors in the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It holds ISO 9001 certification and emphasizes on-time delivery.The collective capacity of these five manufacturers represents a significant share of the global supply chain for disposable food paper containers. Their focus on sustainability — from FSC-certified paper to compostable coatings — helps global buyers comply with evolving plastic bans and carbon reduction targets. Companies like KingHonor, with vertically integrated lamination, printing, die-cutting, and molding lines, are better positioned to control quality and cost.Industry perspective: "The shift toward circular economy packaging is accelerating," said a senior packaging analyst. "Manufacturers that offer certified, traceable supply chains and customized solutions will capture the fastest-growing segments in takeaway and airline catering."As 2026 progresses, these five companies are expected to continue investing in bio-based materials and expanding production lines, further solidifying their roles as reliable partners in the sustainable packaging ecosystem. Buyers seeking disposable food paper containers should evaluate suppliers based on certification portfolio, production scale, and customization capability.For more details, download the company brochure: https://cdn.socialarks.com/sbsp/24751/0/2026/0411/69d9a71d7572b.docx Contact Information:·KingHonor Paper Products Co., Ltd.·Name: Mr. Yang·Email: info@kinghonorpack.com·Tel: +86 13918832889·WhatsApp: +8618205730716·Website: www.kinghonorpack.com ·Address: BINH TIEN 2 HAMLET, DUC HOA HA COMMUNE, DUC HOA DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.