Cafe Guardiao by Tipz Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Award

Cafe Guardiao

A' Design Award Recognizes Cafe Guardiao Coffee Packaging Redesign by Boutique Creative Agency Tipz

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Cafe Guardiao by Tipz as a Bronze recipient in the Packaging Design category. This recognition acknowledges a premium roasted and ground coffee packaging redesign developed for Cooabriel, a prominent conilon coffee cooperative in Latin America. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and very well-recognized accolades in the field of packaging design, drawing entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Selection is based on a rigorous, blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, positioning the honor as a meaningful indicator of design quality. The award places Cafe Guardiao among a group of works distinguished for creativity and practical merit.The recognition holds relevance beyond Tipz, offering value to the broader packaging industry and to consumers seeking traceable, origin-driven products. Cafe Guardiao addresses a current market need to elevate the perception of conilon coffee, a variety historically associated with lower quality in its producing region. Through considered visual positioning, the redesign demonstrates how packaging can support premium pricing and open access to retail channels previously closed to a brand. The project aligns with industry practices that connect brand strategy, material selection, and shelf differentiation. For cooperatives and emerging producers, the design illustrates a replicable pathway toward market repositioning.The visual identity is anchored by the archangel Sao Gabriel, rendered in engraving-style illustration with protective wings as the dominant graphic element, symbolizing a guardian watching over the beans, the farmers, and the consumer. Bold condensed typography establishes a clear shelf hierarchy, while matte lamination over kraft and deep teal substrates delivers tactile quality and elevated perceived value. Two lines, Tradicional and Extra Forte, are differentiated by substrate color and illustration tone while maintaining cohesion across the range. Flexographic printing was employed to achieve the premium matte finish within cost constraints. Following the relaunch, the Tradicional line grew 45 percent in sales volume and Extra Forte increased 17 percent.This recognition reinforces the direction of Tipz toward strategy-led design that connects brand ambition with measurable business growth. The honor may serve as a reference point for future packaging projects that seek to balance cultural authenticity with commercial performance. By demonstrating that visual nobility can overcome market stigma, the project encourages further exploration in repositioning underappreciated product categories. The acknowledgment offers the team continued motivation to pursue thoughtful, results-oriented design.Team MembersCafe Guardiao was developed by the team at Tipz, with Ricardo Montenegro Pessanha serving as Creative Director guiding the brand strategy and visual direction, and Mateus Matos Montenegro contributing as Creative Designer on the identity and packaging execution.Interested parties may learn more about Cafe Guardiao, its features, and the designers behind it at the dedicated page prepared by the A' Design Award.About TipzTipz is an independent boutique creative agency based in Vitoria, Brazil, founded by professionals with experience in major global advertising agencies. The agency develops campaigns, branding systems, packaging design, and strategic communication projects for local, national, and international clients. Its work combines creative thinking, design, and business strategy to build brands with cultural relevance and market impact. Tipz has received recognition in national and international creative and design awards, including Cannes Lions finalist projects and internationally awarded packaging designs, operating with a multidisciplinary and agile structure.About CooabrielCafe Guardiao is the proprietary roasted and ground coffee brand of Cooabriel, launched in March 2019 as the cooperative's first industrialized consumer product. The brand was created to bring the cooperative's conilon coffee production directly to the retail market, establishing a traceable, cooperative-origin product in a segment previously dominated by large national brands. Cafe Guardiao is produced exclusively from 100 percent conilon coffee grown by Cooabriel's member farming families in Espirito Santo and Bahia, carrying the ABIC quality seal across its Tradicional and Extra Forte lines in 250g and 500g formats. Both lines are roasted and ground at the Industria Cafe Guardiao, a dedicated roasting facility opened in 2023 in Sao Domingos do Norte. The brand underwent a full visual repositioning in January 2025, accompanied by expansion into new retail chains and food service accounts across Espirito Santo state.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Packaging Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, product protection, information clarity, and cultural relevance. Designs receiving this recognition are acknowledged for professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The honor highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively while offering solutions that improve quality of life. It is a highly regarded distinction reserved for skillful and creative work that reflects experience, technical excellence, and resourcefulness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award for Packaging is an esteemed competition that welcomes innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, academics, and journalists, ensuring a rigorous selection process. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition held across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenpackagingawards.com

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