Minister Blade Nzimande briefs media on launch of Inaugural Edition of National Science Month, 29 Jun

Minister Nzimande to formally announce the launch of the Inaugural Edition of National Science Month

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will host a pre-launch media briefing on Monday, 29 June 2026, where he will formally announce the launch of the inaugural edition of National Science Month (NSM), which will take place on 4 July 2026 at the Vaal University of Technology.

National Science Month is South Africa’s first month-long science engagement event of its kind and marks an important milestone in advancing public engagement with science, technology, and innovation (ST&I).

National Science Month represents a significant expansion of National Science Week, one of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s flagship science engagement initiatives, which has been implemented since 2000.

Like National Science Week, National Science Month forms part of the DSTI’s Science Engagement Strategy.

The strategy seeks to build a science-aware and science-literate society in which citizens can form independent opinions on ST&I issues and have confidence in science, scientists, and science institutions.

In contrast to National Science Week — in which grant-funded activities were carried out by Department of Science, Technology and Innovation funded organisers — National Science Month is a nationwide science observance during which all sectors of society are encouraged to use any means available to demonstrate their connection to science, technology, and innovation.

National Science Month provides an opportunity for all sectors across society to mobilise and organise their own theme-related initiatives.

These activities will demonstrate the value and impact of science in society while significantly scaling up the promotion of careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation among learners and students.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 29 June 2026

Venue: GCSI-Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street (corner Festival Street), Hatfield, Pretoria,

Time:14:00 to 16:00

RSVP: Ms Busiswa Gqasana (Community Outreach Officer to the Minister) at Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za or 078 989 1150.

Enquiries: Mr. Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister) at 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

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