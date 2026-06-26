Deputy President Paul Mashatile engages with CPC Secretary of Shenzhen, Mr Jin Lei

His Excellency the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile, and delegation hold a bilateral meeting with the China Communist Party Secretary of Shenzhen, Mr Jin Lei, and his delegation at the Futian Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province in China.

The meeting engaged on the critical need to heighten trade, investment and friendship between South Africa and China as well as affirmed Shenzhen's strategic location as the fastest growing Special Economic Zone of China, that has risen to take its place amongst the noticeable metropolis in the region and the world. Shenzhen's fortunes were defined by it being accorded the status of an SEZ, its wide-ranging reforms and a strong market system approach to economic development.

The Shenzhen CPC Secretary committed Shenzhen to pursue the “All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era” as agreed on by President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping on several of their engagements.

The Deputy President reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China and welcomed the growing practical cooperation between South Africa and Shenzhen, noting the important role played by the South Africa–China Shenzhen Chamber in advancing trade, investment and people-to-people relations.

Deputy President Mashatile conveyed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s best wishes to President Xi Jinping on the occasion of his birthday month, acknowledging President Xi’s leadership both within China and on the international stage.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi; South Africa’s Ambassador to China, Her Excellency Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba; Consul-General, Ms Phuti Tsipa; and senior Government officials from The Presidency, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Deputy President Mashatile expressed confidence that Ambassador Letsatsi-Duba’s tour of duty in China would further strengthen the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between South Africa and China.

He further reflected on recent high-level engagements undertaken during his visit to China, including discussions with Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing and his meeting earlier this week with the leadership of the International Department of the CPC. These engagements followed the successful convening of the Ninth South Africa-China Binational Commission held in Cape Town in March 2026, which reaffirmed the depth and strategic nature of bilateral relations.

The Deputy President reiterated South Africa’s unwavering commitment to the One China Policy, as reaffirmed in the Joint Statement issued during President Ramaphosa’s State Visit to China in September 2024, and underscored South Africa’s intention to expand its diplomatic representation through the proposed establishment of a Consulate-General in Guangdong Province.

South Africa welcomed China’s decision to extend 100 per cent duty-free market access to African countries, which came into effect on 1 May 2026, noting with pride that South Africa was the first country to export apples to China under this framework.

Deputy President Mashatile further welcomed the signing of the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement in February 2026 and emphasised the importance of concluding the Early Harvest Agreement currently under negotiation between South Africa and China to facilitate expanded access for South African products to the Chinese market.

In discussions on economic cooperation, the Deputy President highlighted several priority areas for enhanced collaboration, including the finalisation of the Early Harvest Agreement, progress on matters relating to the Southern African Customs Union framework, support for South Africa’s Trade and Investment Package (2025–2029), mobilisation of investments from Shenzhen, and the promotion of value-added South African exports to China.

The Deputy President also acknowledged the strong historical and fraternal relations between the African National Congress and the Communist Party of China and expressed appreciation for the CPC’s participation in the Liberation Movements Summit held in Johannesburg in July 2025.

Deputy President Mashatile reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to ensuring a conducive environment for Chinese nationals and businesses operating in the country and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in addressing immigration-related challenges in a constructive manner.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy President reiterated South Africa’s determination to deepen the All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era and to translate the strong foundation of trust, solidarity and shared values between the two countries into tangible benefits for their respective peoples.

South Africa looks forward to continued high-level engagements and to advancing the implementation of decisions taken under the South Africa-China Binational Commission.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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