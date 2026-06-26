Commission for Gender Equality hosts Policy Dialogue on Men’s Mental Health, 29 Jun

CGE to host Policy Dialogue on Men’s Mental Health in South Africa: Closing the Gender Gap in Policy and Practice

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Gauteng province invites members of the media to attend a Policy Dialogue on Men’s Mental Health in South Africa: Closing the Gender Gap in Policy and Practice.

Men’s mental health remains an urgent yet under-addressed public policy issue in South Africa. Recent evidence shows that approximately 80% of suicide deaths in the country are among men, highlighting the need for greater attention to the social, cultural, and structural factors shaping men’s mental health outcomes.

The dialogue will bring together stakeholders from government, academia, civil society, and the mental health sector to examine policy gaps, strengthen gender-responsive responses, and develop evidence-based recommendations. The engagement will also contribute to the development of a CGE Policy Brief on Men’s Mental Health in South Africa to support advocacy and policy reform.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 29 June 2026

Time: 10:00-13:00

Venue: Teams

Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/324019817810375?p=1PTyoEJltRCoW19TVH

Issued by the Commission for Gender Equality

Javu Baloyi: Spokesperson

Cell: 083 579 3306

Email: media@cge.org.za

Website: www.cge.org.za

X: @cge_za

WhatsApp Channel: Commission for Gender Equality

#GovZAUpdates