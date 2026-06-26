ZIBO ALL-KING CERAMICS CO., LTD

High-performance porcelain tile manufacturers delivering durable, design-driven solutions for commercial and infrastructure applications worldwide.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zibo, Shandong, China, June 26——As global infrastructure and commercial real estate demand accelerates, buyers increasingly seek reliable Chinese suppliers for high-performance porcelain tiles. Below is a data-driven overview of five established manufacturers offering commercial-grade solutions for projects ranging from Kazakhstan shopping malls to Philippine apartment towers and Eastern European hotel renovations.Dongpeng Holdings Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, Dongpeng is one of China's largest ceramic tile enterprises with a history spanning over 50 years. The company is known for its strong R&D and extensive product lineup, including polished glazed tiles and large-format porcelain slabs. Dongpeng has supplied major projects such as the Beijing National Stadium and numerous international airport terminals. Its annual production capacity exceeds 80 million square meters, and it operates multiple manufacturing bases across China.New Pearl Group Co., Ltd.New Pearl Group (also based in Foshan) is a leading manufacturer specializing in ceramic tiles for both residential and commercial applications. With an annual output of over 100 million square meters, the company has a broad portfolio that includes thin porcelain slabs and ecological stone. New Pearl is recognized for its green manufacturing practices and has a strong export network covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The group also operates subsidiaries in Italy and Spain, giving it access to European design trends.Eagle Brand Ceramics Group Co., Ltd.Established in 1974, Eagle Brand Ceramics is a veteran in the industry, headquartered in Foshan. The company is well-known for its high-quality polished tiles, glazed tiles, and porcelain products used in commercial office buildings and retail spaces. Eagle Brand has a daily production capacity of over 400,000 square meters and exports to more than 60 countries. Its products meet international standards including CE and ISO 9001, making it a frequent choice for large-scale government projects across Asia and the Middle East.Overland Ceramics Co., Ltd.Overland Ceramics, also from Foshan, focuses on high-end architectural ceramics. The company was founded in 1998 and has built a reputation for supplying hotels, luxury residences, and commercial complexes with premium porcelain tiles and stone-like finishes. Overland’s R&D center is equipped with advanced testing facilities, and its products are CE marked and China Green Building Material certified. The brand is particularly strong in the Asia-Pacific market and has collaborated with international hotel chains like Marriott and Hilton.ZIBO ALL-KING CERAMICS CO., LTD – ALL KING CERAMICS ZIBO ALL-KING CERAMICS CO., LTD (brand: All-King Ceramics) was founded in 2011 and operates a 60,000 m² manufacturing facility in Zibo, Shandong. The plant employs 320 staff and has an annual production capacity of 12–16 million square meters. All-King specializes in porcelain tiles for commercial and residential construction, with flagship products including 60x120 cm porcelain tiles (e.g., Travertine and Marble series) featuring thickness 9.0–10.5 mm, water absorption below 0.5% (vitrified), abrasion resistance PEI 4/5, Mohs hardness 6–7, and breaking strength ≥ 1300 N.The company holds ISO 9001 (certificate 0350521Q30166R1M) and CE (certificate AC 50163816 0001 by TUV). Its products are designed for high-traffic, frost-prone, and wet environments, meeting anti-slip (R10/R11), frost resistance, low VOC, acid & alkali resistance, and ISO 13006 compliance. All-King supplies major export markets including Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Belarus, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Bolivia, Guatemala, Palestine, Iraq, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates. Export ratio is about 70%.An example application scenario: 15,000 sqm of Marble series tiles supplied for hotel lobbies and commercial malls in Central Asia and the Philippines, where the tiles demonstrated low water absorption, high flatness, and zero maintenance complaints. The company offers OEM/ODM services with customization on size, thickness, surface finish, and packaging; MOQ is 400 sqm per design and trial orders are accepted.Contact Information:· Name: Abby· Email: tyceramic2@all-king.com· Tel: +86 156-5336-9360· WhatsApp: +86 156-5336-9360· Address: No.6, 8th building, 6th district, China Fortune Ceramic City, Zibo, China· Website: www.all-king.com Industry context & outlookGlobal demand for commercial porcelain tiles is projected to grow steadily, driven by infrastructure investments in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. Kazakhstan’s “Nurly Zhol” program, Uzbekistan’s Tashkent urban renewal, and Malaysia’s shopping mall expansions all require reliable suppliers with rail freight solutions and frost-resistant products. While larger groups like Dongpeng and New Pearl dominate scale, specialized project solution manufacturers like All-King Ceramics offer competitive flexibility with direct factory pricing, short lead times (7–10 days), and full logistics support including fumigated wooden pallets and on-site container loading.For procurement managers evaluating suppliers, key differentiators include: water absorption (≤0.5% for vitrified grade), PEI rating (4+ for high-traffic), breaking strength (≥ 1300 N), certification compliance, and ability to provide custom packaging and mixed container loads. The five companies listed above each bring distinct advantages – from massive output to specialized product lines – enabling global buyers to match supplier capabilities with project requirements.Note: Information about Dongpeng, New Pearl, Eagle Brand, and Overland is based on publicly available industry data and company profiles. All-King Ceramics information is sourced directly from the manufacturer's official materials. Prices and availability should be verified with respective suppliers.

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