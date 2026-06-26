PVDF Resin Market Driven by Rising Industrial Demand and Expanding Li-ion Battery Applications

Asia-Pacific dominated the global PVDF resin market in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of total market revenue

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled " PVDF Resin Market by Type of Crystalline Phase (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta), Application (Pipes and Fittings, Films and Sheets, Coatings, Membranes, Wire and Cable, Li-ion Batteries, and Others), and End-use Industry (Chemical Processing, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the global PVDF resin market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1740 Market Growth Drivers:- The global PVDF resin market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by increasing demand across industrial applications and the rapid expansion of the lithium-ion battery industry.- PVDF resin is extensively used in manufacturing pipes, fittings, valves, tanks, and pumps for chemical processing due to its exceptional chemical resistance, durability, and thermal stability. Growing investments in industrial manufacturing and chemical processing facilities worldwide continue to strengthen market demand.- Another major growth driver is the increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. As governments worldwide promote clean energy through incentives, subsidies, and stringent emission regulations, demand for Li-ion batteries and consequently PVDF resin is expected to accelerate.- However, the relatively high cost of PVDF resin remains a key challenge for market growth. Despite this, rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure and energy storage technologies are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.Key Market Drivers:- Growing demand from industrial applications- Rising adoption of lithium-ion batteriesOpportunities:- Increasing investments in energy and renewable energy projectsRestraint:- High production cost of PVDF resinAlpha Phase Continues to Dominate the Market:- Based on crystalline phase, the alpha segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global market revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.- The alpha phase offers outstanding electrical insulation, high dielectric strength, and low electrical conductivity, making it ideal for electrical and electronic applications.- Meanwhile, the beta phase is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Its superior piezoelectric, pyroelectric, and ferroelectric properties make it increasingly valuable in advanced applications such as biomedical devices, smart scaffolds, sensors, spin-valve devices, and energy storage technologies.Li-ion Batteries Segment Leads Application Landscape:- By application, the Li-ion batteries segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of global revenue, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% through 2032.- The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and portable electronics continues to increase demand for high-performance battery materials. PVDF resin plays a critical role as a binder material in lithium-ion batteries, supporting enhanced battery performance, safety, and longevity.Chemical Processing Industry Remains the Largest End-user:- Among end-use industries, the chemical processing segment accounted for nearly one-third of global revenue in 2022 and is expected to retain its market leadership throughout the forecast period.- PVDF resin's outstanding resistance to acids, solvents, halogens, and corrosive chemicals makes it an ideal material for equipment used in chemical manufacturing, storage, and transportation.- The automotive sector is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Increasing use of PVDF resin in fuel lines and hoses—owing to its superior chemical resistance and low fuel permeability—is supporting its growing adoption in modern automotive systems.Asia-Pacific to Retain Market Leadership:- Asia-Pacific dominated the global PVDF resin market in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of total market revenue, and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% through 2032.- China remains one of the region's largest producers and consumers of PVDF resin. Rapid expansion across the country's chemical processing, construction, electrical, pharmaceutical, and water treatment industries continues to drive robust market demand.Leading Market Players:Major companies operating in the global PVDF resin market include:- Daikin Industries Ltd.- SABIC- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited- Dongyue Group Limited- RTP Company- 3M Company- Shanghai Ofluorine Co. Limited- Kureha Corporation- Arkema- Solvay- Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.These industry leaders are actively pursuing strategies such as product launches, strategic collaborations, joint ventures, capacity expansions, and partnership agreements to strengthen their market presence and enhance their competitive position globally.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyvinylidene-fluoride-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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