2026 Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan Held in Chengdu with 301 Projects Precisely Aligned with Key Industrial Chains.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 26th, Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises ' Visit to Sichuan 2026 Investment Promotion Conference opened at the Tianfu International Conference Center in Chengdu . At the Conference, Sichuan delivered targeted investment presentations, offering a comprehensive overview of its industrial layout for the '15th Five-Year Plan' and opportunities for investment. Five representatives shared their practical experiences and insights on cultivating new quality productive forces and deepening industrial chain collaboration. The Investment Opportunity List for Sichuan’s Key Industries was officially released, and a number of preliminary negotiation outcomes were unveiled.In terms of investment attraction, the event precisely matched upstream and downstream needs across industrial chains, resulting in 301 cooperative projects during the negotiation phase. Among these, 253 projects were in the six major pillar industries, accounting for over 80%; 185 projects were in the '15+N' key industrial chains, representing more than 60%; and 127 projects were in emerging and future industries, exceeding 40%. Twenty representative projects were highlighted on site, providing participating companies with replicable models for cooperation.On the opportunity-sharing front, the released Investment Opportunity List for Sichuan’s Key Industries focuses on three dimensions which are resource supply, needs for strengthening, supplementing, and extending industrial chains, and application scenarios. The List features over 180 high-quality cooperative projects. The Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation, in coordination with the Sichuan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Department of Economy and Information Technology of Sichuan Province, and Science & Technology Department of Sichuan Province, also rolled out 277 industrial innovation application scenarios, of which 70 exemplary cases were selected and compiled into a brochure, offering investors clear project support and cooperation pathways.

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