Redlands family-owned jeweler provides handcrafted pieces & authentic Roberto Coin collections, featuring ethically sourced diamonds and expert jewelry services

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson Fine Jewelry, a family-owned and operated jeweler serving customers from its historical showroom on State Street in Redlands, California, since 1959, offers a curated collection of Roberto Coin jewelry, including Roberto Coin diamond necklaces, for engagement, anniversary, and milestone shoppers in the Inland Empire.

The Roberto Coin brand, founded in 1996 in Vicenza, Italy — a city historically recognized as the "City of Gold" — produces jewelry that blends traditional Italian artisanal techniques with modern design. Founder Roberto Coin initially produced pieces for other international brands before establishing his own collection, driven by a focus on design that combines classical craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

Roberto Coin jewelry is distinguished by a specific hallmark of authenticity: a small ruby set on the inside of each piece, designed to rest against the wearer's skin. According to the brand, this detail draws on an ancient Egyptian legend suggesting that rubies bring peace, prosperity, and happiness. Each authentic Roberto Coin piece also bears the official Italian hallmark indicating gold purity and the brand's "1226 VI" registration, representing Vicenza.

The collections available through Emerson Fine Jewelry include Roberto Coin diamond necklaces and gold pieces spanning multiple design lines, including the Princess Flower collection, which features intricate gold-petaled motifs. The brand's designs have been worn at red carpet events by figures including Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, and Scarlett Johansson, according to the brand.

Ethical Sourcing and Industry Membership

Roberto Coin is a member of the Responsible Jewelry Council and adheres to the Kimberley Process. According to the company, every Roberto Coin diamond necklace is crafted using conflict-free diamonds and ethically sourced precious metals. This commitment to responsible sourcing aligns with Emerson Fine Jewelry's own standards, as the Redlands jeweler has stated that its dedication to quality is paired with a commitment to ethical integrity and transparency in how it conducts business.

"I love this place! I take everything to them, and they always do a wonderful job, and I am always happy with their service! They are always so kind when I walk in and so helpful cannot recommend this place enough," said customer Imma Trejo.

A Redlands Tradition Since 1959

Emerson Fine Jewelry has operated in Redlands since 1959, building its reputation on handcrafted jewelry, personalized customer service, and a renovated historical showroom. The business provides services including bridal and engagement rings, timepieces, everyday jewelry, custom design, jewelry repairs, and watch services. The company operates on stated values of trust, quality, and diligence.

Mrs. Kerry Emerson-Cummings, Proprietor of Emerson Fine Jewelry, described the business's approach to serving customers seeking Roberto Coin pieces: "Our team is dedicated to offering a personalized atmosphere where customers can explore the details of Roberto Coin diamond necklaces and signature collections. Every piece we carry reflects the same standards of craftsmanship and integrity that have defined this business for decades."

Key services and features available at Emerson Fine Jewelry include:

• Authorized retail of Roberto Coin jewelry, including diamond necklaces and gold collections

• Professional jewelry cleaning, prong tightening, and appraisal services for Roberto Coin pieces

• Custom jewelry design and handcrafted pieces

• Bridal and engagement ring consultations

• In-person service at the Redlands showroom, with national shipping available

"I recommend this family-owned store to anyone. They are friendly and have great customer service. My sister and I had matching rings custom made. They are vintage looking and they did a wonderful job. I have them service and clean it whenever I can. They will work with the client until it is perfect! Buying something from their great collections or having something custom made you can't go wrong," said customer Debra C.

The jeweler's historical showroom at 27 E. State Street in Redlands serves as the primary location for customers to view and purchase Roberto Coin collections in person. Emerson Fine Jewelry also provides national shipping for customers outside the Redlands area.

For additional information about the Roberto Coin collections or to schedule a consultation, contact Emerson Fine Jewelry at +1 909-798-5888, visit the website at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/, browse the online shop at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/, or read the latest updates on the company blog at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/blogs/blog.

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About Emerson Fine Jewelry

Emerson Fine Jewelry, renowned for its high-quality handcrafted jewelry and exceptional customer service, operates from its historical showroom in Redlands, California. The company specializes in bridal and engagement rings, timepieces, everyday jewelry, repairs, custom design, and watch services. Based on standards of elegance and imagination, Emerson Fine Jewelry designs, produces, and showcases jewelry pieces while maintaining a curated selection of designer jewelry. The business operates with the values of trust, quality, and diligence, serving customers through both in-person consultations and national shipping services.

Contact Details:

27 E. State Street

Redlands, CA 92373

USA

https://maps.app.goo.gl/NDCd9AjcPsMkoeGT7

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