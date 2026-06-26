Advanced Smile Dentistry Explains How Implant-Supported Dentures Improve Stability for Patients with Loose Dentures

Advanced Smile Dentistry Advanced Smile Dentistry Billboard A better life is possible with Advance Smile Dentistry Dr. David Basar - Advance Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry explains how implant-supported dentures may help improve stability, comfort, and chewing function for patients with loose dentures.

Implant-supported dentures may help improve stability for patients with loose dentures, offering greater comfort and confidence during everyday activities.” — Dr. David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry is helping patients understand how implant-supported dentures may improve stability for individuals frustrated by loose or shifting traditional dentures.

One of the most common concerns among denture wearers is movement while eating, speaking, or smiling. Although conventional dentures restore missing teeth, they may gradually become less stable as the jawbone changes over time. Implant-supported dentures offer an alternative by securing the denture to dental implants placed in the jawbone.

What Are Implant-Supported Dentures?

Implant-supported dentures combine the benefits of traditional dentures with the added stability of dental implants. Instead of relying solely on the gums for support, implant-supported dentures attach to strategically placed dental implants, providing additional stability.

Depending on a patient's oral health and treatment goals, they may be removable for cleaning or permanently fixed in place.

How Do Implant-Supported Dentures Improve Stability?

Patients researching solutions for loose dentures often ask how implant-supported dentures differ from conventional dentures. While every patient's situation is unique, this treatment option may provide several important advantages.

* Improved Retention: Dental implants help secure the denture, reducing unwanted movement during eating, speaking, and laughing.

* Greater Comfort: A more secure fit may help reduce gum irritation caused by denture movement.

* Better Chewing Function: Increased stability may allow patients to enjoy a wider variety of foods with greater confidence because the implant-supported restoration provides greater stability than traditional removable dentures.

* Increased Confidence: Improved stability can make social interactions feel more comfortable by reducing concerns about denture movement.

Are Implant-Supported Dentures Right for Everyone?

Implant-supported dentures are not the ideal solution for every patient. Factors such as overall oral health, bone availability, medical history, and treatment goals all play an important role in determining candidacy.

"Many patients believe they must choose between loose traditional dentures and a full set of fixed dental implants," said Dr. David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. "Implant-supported dentures may offer an effective middle-ground solution by improving denture stability while helping patients maintain comfort and confidence during everyday activities."

Common Questions About Implant-Supported Dentures

**Can implant-supported dentures help with loose dentures?**

They are designed to improve denture stability by attaching the denture to dental implants, potentially reducing movement during normal daily activities.

**Are implant-supported dentures removable?**

Some systems are removable for cleaning, while others are fixed. The most appropriate option depends on the patient's treatment plan.

**How are implant-supported dentures different from full-mouth dental implants?**

Implant-supported dentures use dental implants to stabilize a denture, while full-mouth dental implants typically support a fixed full-arch restoration that functions more like natural teeth.

Advanced Smile Dentistry continues to educate patients about dental implants, implant-supported dentures, and full-mouth dental implant treatment, helping patients better understand which tooth replacement solution best matches their oral health, lifestyle, and long-term goals.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a dental implant practice based in Toms River, New Jersey, led by Dr. David Basar. The practice focuses on full-mouth dental implants, full-arch dental implants, implant-supported dentures, dental implant surgery, and advanced restorative dentistry. Advanced Smile Dentistry utilizes digital diagnostics, 3D imaging, and personalized treatment planning to support predictable treatment outcomes and long-term oral function. The practice is known for helping patients with extensive tooth loss, failing teeth, and complex restorative needs through comprehensive implant-based solutions and patient-centered care.

Dental Implant Options Explained | Advanced Smile Dentistry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.