Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Rural Oceans Economy Indaba 2026

Keynote Address by Mr Narend Singh, MP, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, at the Rural Oceans Economy Indaba 2026

Programme Director,

Executive Mayor: Amathole District Municipality, Cllr Ntsangani

Traditional Leaders,

Representatives of National, Provincial and Local Government,

Business Leaders and Investors,

Representatives of Fishing Cooperatives and Coastal Communities,

Academics and Researchers,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon

I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Amathole District Municipality and all partners involved in convening this Rural Oceans Economy Indaba. Thank you for the opportunity to engage on a matter of strategic importance to our country and our coastal communities, and to contribute to the shared vision of building a thriving, inclusive and sustainable oceans economy. It is a privilege to address this Rural Oceans Economy Indaba here in the Amathole District under the important and forward-looking theme, “Unlocking Coastal Opportunities: Partnerships for Community Growth.”

This theme could not be more relevant to the challenges and opportunities of our time. It speaks directly to the future of our coastal communities, the potential of our ocean resources, and the collective responsibility to ensure that the benefits of the ocean economy are shared with communities, households, entrepreneurs and young persons and all living along our coastline.

The ocean covers more than 70 percent of our planet. It sustains life, regulates our climate, facilitates global trade, supports biodiversity and provides livelihoods for billions of people worldwide.

For South Africa is a strategic national asset.

With more than 3,000 kilometres of coastline stretching along the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, South Africa is uniquely positioned to unlock the immense economic potential of the ocean economy.

South African’s rich and productive coastal waters support thousands of jobs across various ocean-based industries and contributes billions of Rand to the national economy each year.

Our oceans support sectors ranging from fisheries and aquaculture to shipping, tourism, manufacturing, and offshore resources. The ocean is therefore not only part of our natural heritage; it is a critical pillar of our past, current and future economic development. This understanding was at the heart of the launch of Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy in 2014.

Operation Phakisa represented a bold national commitment to accelerate the growth of South Africa's ocean economy through focused interventions, partnerships and investment. It recognised that if managed sustainably, the ocean economy could contribute significantly to economic growth, job creation, skills development and transformation.

More than a decade later, the vision of Operation Phakisa Oceans Economy remains as relevant as ever.

Its objective was clear: to unlock opportunities in sectors such as aquaculture, marine transport and manufacturing, offshore oil and gas exploration, coastal and marine tourism, and ocean governance. The programme demonstrated that the oceans economy has the potential to unlock billions of rands in investment and create hundreds of thousands of jobs for South Africans.

Progress includes reinvigorating coastal infrastructure, strengthening marine protection and ocean governance, attracting investors, delivery of major infrastructure upgrades for the maintenance and upgrade of existing ship repair facilities at the ports and promoting new industries like aquaculture.

As we reflect on the achievements and lessons of Operation Phakisa, it is important to recognise that South Africa is now entering the next phase of developing and growing the oceans economy through the finalisation of the Oceans Economy Master Plan.

Its overarching objective is to increase the sector's contribution to job creation, economic growth and long-term economic development while promoting environmental sustainability and inclusivity and transformation. It looks at the value chains across key sectors of the ocean economy, identifying constraints and developing practical interventions required to unlock greater investment, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

For coastal districts such as Amathole, the opportunity is to align local development initiatives with national priorities, strengthen value chains in fisheries, aquaculture and tourism, support small-scale producers and entrepreneurs, and attract investment into coastal infrastructure and economic activities.

Today, as we gather in Amathole, we are called upon to ask a simple but important question:

How do we ensure that these opportunities translate into tangible benefits for rural coastal communities?

The answer lies in partnerships.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Eastern Cape occupies a strategic position in South Africa's oceans economy. Blessed with an extensive coastline, rich marine biodiversity, vibrant coastal communities and strategically located ports, the province possesses significant untapped potential.

The Eastern Cape's coastal economy is not merely about infrastructure and investment. It is about people. It is about communities whose lives and livelihoods are intrinsically connected to the sea.

The development of the ocean economy must therefore be inclusive, community-centred and sustainable.

The Amathole District, in particular, has emerged as an important area for oceans economy development through initiatives identified under Operation Phakisa which includes those focusing on aquaculture development and coastal and marine tourism.

These initiatives demonstrate the practical opportunities that exist for rural economic development through aquaculture and sustainable marine resource utilisation.

They also demonstrate how oceans economy development can stimulate local value chains, create employment, support small businesses and improve household incomes.

Importantly, they show that economic development and environmental sustainability can and must go hand in hand.

But we must go further.

This means investing in skills development.

It means supporting cooperatives.

It means strengthening access to finance.

It means supporting youth and women entrepreneurs.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Last week, I had the honour of leading South Africa in the 11th Our Ocean Conference hosted by the Republic of Kenya under the powerful theme: “Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future.”

We extend our appreciation to the Government and people of Kenya for bringing the global ocean community together on African soil with the Conference being hosted in Africa for the very first time.

The conference provided a timely reminder that the future of humanity is inseparable from the future of the ocean. The discussions highlighted a number of critical lessons that are directly relevant to our gathering here today.

A key lesson is that the blue economy is no longer an aspiration- It is a strategic imperative.

Across the world, countries are increasingly recognising that sustainable ocean development is essential for economic growth, food security, climate resilience and social inclusion.

Another lesson is that ocean governance must be science-based and evidence-informed. Effective decision-making requires robust scientific knowledge, data and monitoring systems. At the same time, we must recognise the importance of indigenous and local knowledge systems that have guided coastal communities for generations.

The integration of science and traditional knowledge provides a stronger foundation for sustainable resource management.

A third lesson is that conservation and development are not mutually exclusive. Healthy oceans are the foundation of prosperous ocean economies. The conference reinforced the importance of protecting marine biodiversity and restoring degraded ecosystems while simultaneously creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

South Africa remains committed to implementing global biodiversity commitments and strengthening the management of Marine Protected Areas to ensure the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems.

Marine Spatial Planning also provides an important framework for balancing competing ocean uses while ensuring that environmental sustainability remain central.

As ocean activities expand, effective planning becomes increasingly important to minimise conflict, support investment certainty and protect sensitive ecosystems.

I will mention one more lesson that is very important.

No country, institution or sector can achieve sustainable ocean development alone.

Partnerships are essential. Governments, communities, the private sector, researchers, development partners and civil society must work together to unlock the full potential of the ocean economy.

This lesson resonates strongly with the theme of this Indaba. Unlocking coastal opportunities requires partnerships for community growth.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we reflect on the achievements and lessons of Operation Phakisa Oceans Economy, it is important to recognise that South Africa is now entering the next phase of developing and growing the oceans economy through the finalisation of the Oceans Economy Master Plan.

While Operation Phakisa established a strong foundation and demonstrated the immense opportunities that exist within the oceans economy, the Master Plan seeks to take this work further by advancing growth of key ocean economy subsectors. Its overarching objective is to increase the sector's contribution to job creation, inclusive economic growth and long-term economic development.

For coastal districts such as Amathole, there is a unique opportunity to align local development initiatives with national priorities, strengthen value chains in fisheries, aquaculture and tourism, marine transport and marine manufacturing, and attract investment into coastal infrastructure and economic activities.

The DFFE has extended efforts to recognise the fisheries sector as a priority for the Oceans Economy Master Plan (OEMP) and the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) process. Particular attention is being given to the development of small-scale fisheries.

Potential opportunities exist in maritime services, marine manufacturing, renewable ocean energy, marine conservation enterprises and ocean research. Coastal and marine tourism represents another significant opportunity for the Amathole District. The district is home to some of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in South Africa. Its beaches, estuaries, cultural heritage sites, biodiversity and natural beauty offer enormous tourism potential.

We need to be driven by a central principle that resonates with the theme of this Indaba: that unlocking coastal opportunities and achieving meaningful community growth requires strong partnerships, coordinated action and a shared vision across all spheres of government, the private sector and local communities.

The challenge before us is not the absence of opportunities.

The challenge is creating the partnerships necessary to unlock them.

And this brings us to the central message of today's gathering.

Partnerships matter.

National government cannot do this alone.

Provincial government cannot do this alone.

Municipalities cannot do this alone.

Communities cannot do this alone.

The private sector cannot do this alone.

Unlocking a sustainable oceans economy requires alignment. It requires coordination.

Let us therefore strengthen our collaboration, Let us deepen partnerships with government, communities, industry and civil society.

Let us mobilise the resources, investment and expertise required to unlock the full potential of South Africa's oceans economy.

Together, through partnership and collective action, we can unlock coastal opportunities, drive community growth and build a thriving, inclusive and sustainable oceans economy for generations to come.

I thank you.

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