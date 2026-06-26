Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré: Launch of first District Energy Council

I am extremely proud to have launched the first District Energy Council (DEC) today in the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality in Upington, Northern Cape. Just as our men’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, made history today by, for the first time, qualifying for the knockout stages of the Football World Cup, so too is this a significant moment for the region and South Africa, as the establishment of a structure like this has never been done before.

The DEC, developed by my office, will be piloted for 12 months and will be housed within the Department of Electricity and Energy’s (DEE) Integrated National Electrification Programme. The Council include representatives from the DEE, Eskom, district and local municipalities, the agriculture and business sectors, and broader society.

While signing a pledge, DEC members expressed their confidence in the Council's vision and direction, affirming their commitment to contribute to its success.

The DEC, which will meet at least quarterly, aims to:

close the gap between Eskom and municipalities,

strengthen collaboration between the DEE and municipalities,

incorporate large off-takers such as agriculture and business, along with the broader society,

ensure that energy-related matters remain front and centre across each local municipality within a district.

Several of our initiatives and programmes will be rolled out through the DECs. Council members are encouraged to influence policy and actively contribute to our plans. This approach enables all participants to hold one another accountable while ensuring consistent energy throughout the district.

Chapter 3, Section 40 of the Constitution of South Africa, calls on all spheres of government and their entities to adhere to the principles of cooperative governance and intergovernmental relations. Chapter 4 of the Municipal Systems Act explicitly requires community participation at the municipal level.

My gratitude goes to the Speaker and Executive Mayor of the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, the Executive Mayor of the Dawid Kruiper Municipality, and the Mayors of Kgatelopele, Tsantsabane, !Kheis, and Kai !Garib Municipalities, who were all present today. Their unwavering support in this matter is greatly appreciated.

The DEC will also be piloted in the Bojanala Platinum, North West, Sarah Baartman, Eastern Cape and Cape Winelands, Western Cape District Municipalities. In due course, we will announce the dates when the remaining three DECs will be activated.

Pursuant to the pilot period, the DEC will systematically be introduced and rolled out to other areas. During the pilot period, we will refine the Council, strengthen collaborations, enhance communication, and ensure that energy matters are addressed promptly.

For media enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Media Liaison in the Office of the Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 721 3362

E-mail: Marcellino.martin@dee.gov.za

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