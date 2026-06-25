House advances Rep. Frisbie bill helping patients navigate medical bills

The state House has voted to advance Rep. Steve Frisbie’s plan to improve transparency and consistency for patients facing significant medical expenses.

House Bill 6072 would ensure patients have clear access to hospital financial assistance programs and are protected from having medical debt reported to consumer reporting agencies.

Frisbie said many patients who qualify for financial assistance are unaware such programs exist or struggle to navigate complicated billing systems. Establishing consistent standards across hospitals will help patients access available resources while improving transparency and accountability.

“As a former paramedic, I can confidently say it’s rarely possible to plan for a medical emergency, and most families are blindsided by bills they never expected,” said Frisbie (R-Pennfield). “Patients need to know what assistance is available to them and have a fair opportunity to access those resources so that financial challenges don’t follow them for years. This plan creates clearer standards and helps make sure hospitals are communicating available options to the people who need them.”

The legislation would require hospitals to maintain financial assistance policies that meet statewide standards and keep information about those programs readily available to patients. Hospitals would also be required to provide clear information on websites, billing statements, and notices sent before debt is transferred to collections. Information would also be available in multiple languages to help all patients understand their options.

Frisbie’s bill now advances to the Senate for consideration.