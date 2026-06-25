Rep. Steele votes for stronger transparency and accountability standards in local government

State Rep. Donni Steele last week voted in support of legislation designed to strengthen transparency, prevent conflicts of interest, and increase public confidence in county government.

House Bill 5506 would prohibit county officials from engaging in compensated lobbying activities outside the course or scope of their public office. Violations would be punishable as a misdemeanor, carrying penalties of up to 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

“Our Oakland County residents are tired of our commissioners representing special interests instead of what is best for our community,” said Steele, R-Orion Township.

Michigan law regulates lobbying activities through registration requirements, disclosure rules, and other restrictions. However, current law does not specifically address situations in which county officials engage in compensated lobbying activities outside of their official duties.

Steele said this legislation helps ensure the public can have confidence that local government decisions are being made in the best interests of residents and not commissioners’ self-interest.

“At a time when Oakland County Commissioners are continually being scrutinized for actions that are nefarious and unscrupulous, transparency is one of the most important tools we have for building trust in government,” Steele said.

House Bill 5506 now advances to the Senate for further consideration.