Special Investigating Unit welcomes tribunal ruling on Wastewater Treatment contract awarded by Ngaka Modiri Molema District

SIU welcomes special tribunal ruling setting aside the Wastewater Treatment contract awarded by the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality via phone call

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the judgment from the Special Tribunal, which reviewed and set aside an unlawful R25,884,435.75 million contract awarded to Rensh Close Corporation, owned by Rashida Cader, by the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality.

This contract pertained to wastewater treatment and pump station refurbishment services in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality, which falls under Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West.

Tribunal Judge Brian Mashile declared the contract constitutionally invalid and ordered Rensh and Cader to repay all monies due to the municipality, including profits derived from the contract, following a statement and debatement process.

Rensh and Cader have been ordered, within 30 days of the submission of the audited financial statements, to conduct a debatement exercise to determine all monies received from the municipality in respect of the unlawful contract, as well as the actual, reasonable and lawful out-of-pocket expenses that Rensh may be able to prove that it has incurred in rendering the services.

They are also directed to repay all monies due to the municipality within 15 days of the final determination of that process.

The judgment follows an SIU investigation, prompted by a referral from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), which uncovered serious procurement irregularities in the appointment of Rensh during the COVID-19 period.

The contract involved repairs and refurbishment at the Biesiesvlei/Itekeng Wastewater Treatment Plant, Blydeville Extension 1 Pump Station, Blydeville Extension 3 Pump Station, Boikhutso Pump Station and the Lichtenburg Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

The SIU investigation unveiled that on 27 November 2019, the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality advertised a tender through the National Treasury for the emergency refurbishment of dysfunctional pump stations and associated works. Several service providers responded to the tender. Rensh was not among the bidders.

However, on 7 March 2020, a Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality technical director contacted Cader by telephone and requested a quotation for repairs and maintenance of all facilities for which Themak Consulting Civil Engineering Consultancy, owned by Edwin Andries Hapi Makola, had already produced a bill of quantities (BOQ). Rensh subsequently submitted a quotation for R25,884,435.75.

The investigation revealed that the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality circumvented a legitimate tender process, which had attracted 17 bidders.

They abandoned this existing process and instead used COVID-19 emergency procurement rules to appoint Rensh, even though the company did not submit a bid or demonstrate that it had the necessary expertise.

The Tribunal has since reviewed and set aside the contract, declaring it unlawful, constitutionally invalid and void ab initio.

The Tribunal further found Cader personally liable for the losses suffered by the municipality.

Themak and Makola have also been ordered to repay R3,882,665.37 received under the contract, together with interest from the date of the order until final payment.

Media Enquiries:

Selby Makgotho

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 083 718 6128

Email: SIUMedia@siu.org.za

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